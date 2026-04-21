Buccaneers Officially Bring Back Talented Offensive Weapon

The NFL Draft is the talk of the town in Tampa Bay as general manager Jason Licht gears up to welcome in the next rookie class of Buccaneers, but that doesn't mean that business stops over at One Buc Place.

The Bucs added plenty of outside players in free agency, and kept some of their own, but there was an unknown when it came to running back Sean Tucker, whom they placed the right-of-first-refusal tender on back in March.

With no team signing him to an offer sheet, Tucker has now re-signed with the Bucs on a one-year deal worth nearly $3.5 million – more than he has earned across the entirety of his short NFL career.

Bucs Pleased With Tucker

Tucker has appeared in 45 career games for the Buccaneers since going undrafted out of Syracuse University, with almost all of his career production coming in his past two seasons as he handled more duties due to injuries and scheme. His 803 yards from scrimmage during this span are the third-most amongst all undrafted players with fewer than 200 touches.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Bucs let Tucker test the market, but were willing to welcome him back with open arms, even if that meant paying him more. He will now get the opportunity to build off a successful start to his career as he continues to play a depth role within the Bucs' offensive backfield.

Similar Role Entering Year 4

Tucker saw his most carries this past season thanks to injuries suffered by starter Bucky Irving and Rachaad White falling out of favor in former offensive coordinator Josh Grizzards' system. With White departing in free agency, many expected him to take on a larger, more split role with Irving.

However, the Buccaneers signed do-it-all running back Kenneth Gainwell to a two-year deal this offseason, likely relegating Tucker back to minimal work in three-downs unless called upon in short yardage or goal line work, or, Heaven forbid, Irving or Gainwell end up hurt at some point in the season.

Tucker has shown what he is capable of when given his chances, but it will be up to him to once again prove he is taking that next step in his development when the minimal chances arise this season if he hopes to earn a larger contract or a bigger role down the road.

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