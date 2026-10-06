The Buccaneers’ Offense Has a Major Problem, and One Stat Proves It

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have problems everywhere — that much is apparent. But one of the biggest problems the Bucs have is with the offense, and namely, getting the ball down the field at a rapid rate.

The Bucs lost 17-14 to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, and although UDFA rookie Jalon Daniels was expected to be shaky in his first start, he didn't get much help. Tampa Bay simply isn't generating explosive plays on offense, and it's crippling the team's effectiveness over the course of the first four weeks.

Buccaneers Cannot Generate Explosive Plays

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Explosive plays are counted various ways by different offensive coordinators. The most common way to count them is a run play of 10-plus yards or a pass play of 20-plus yards — and right now, the Bucs aren't really generating either.

Per NFL data analyst Sam Hoppen, the Buccaneers are 30th in the NFL in explosive plays overall (5.0%). They're 25th in explosive run plays (8.3%) and 30th in receiving explosive plays (2.8%).

Offensive and defensive explosive play rates: pic.twitter.com/A0SuYaZQxj — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) October 6, 2026

They aren't the definitive stat that makes an offense hum, but all great offenses tend to generate a lot of them. The Buccaneers are a top-10 defense in preventing them, but the offense cannot repay the favor by generating them.

So why is that? There could be a number of factors. Tampa Bay is having trouble getting the ball to its wide receivers — tight end Cade Otton has 23 targets and is the team's leading wideout.

The Bucs are also one of the league leaders in passes behind the line of scrimmage, clocking in tied for eighth with 28 passes behind the line. That's not very conducive to explosive plays, so that could be part of the problem, too.

Either way, the Bucs need to figure out how to generate explosive plays at a higher rate. That may involve getting the football to deep-ball threats like Ted Hurst more often, and in the run game, utilizing the strengths of Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell (and perhaps giving Sean Tucker some more carries?).

The Buccaneers play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football on the road at 8:15.

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