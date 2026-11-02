The Good, Bad and Ugly From Buccaneers' 16-0 Shutout Victory Over The Falcons

385.

That's how many days had passed since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last won back-to-back football games.

Thankfully, that dreadful drought has officially reached its conclusion after the Buccaneers secured a much-needed victory on Sunday, defeating the Falcons 16-0 for their second victory in as many weeks. With the win, the Bucs have now improved their overall record on the year to 3-5 while going 2-0 against NFC South teams.

Not only does this victory represent the first time the Bucs have won back-to-back games in well over a year, but it also provides some optimism for a team that was getting dangerously close to eliminating itself from playoff contention before the halfway mark of the 2026 NFL season.

Now, let's break down the good, the bad and the ugly we saw in this crucial Week 8 NFC South showdown between the Buccaneers and Falcons.

Good

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates with running back Kenny Gainwell (1) after running for a four-yard touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Historic Rushing Performance

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rushing attack entered a new tier of domination on Sunday.

Following last week's 258-yard explosion, I don't think anybody expected the Bucs to surpass that mark again this season, let alone the very next week. The Bucs didn't just surpass that mark, though; they absolutely obliterated it by rushing for an absurd 324 total yards on the ground against the Falcons, a top-five rushing defense in the entire league heading into this game.

As has been the case for the majority of this season, Bucky Irving was electric running the football in this contest. When it was all said and done, Irving had ducked and weaved his way to 170 yards on the ground and 1 TD while averaging 6.3 yards per rush on 27 carries. Had he not fumbled the ball through the end zone early in the game, he'd have had another TD added to his resume.

As the game went on, Irving got some rest while Kenneth Gainwell took the majority of snaps, and boy did he take advantage of that opportunity. Gainwell rushed 25 times for a career-high 140 yards, and his relentless and slippery style of running was reminiscent of his partner in crime, Irving.

After a surprisingly disappointing start to the year, the Buccaneers' offensive line has officially re-established itself as one of the league's best. As a group, they deserve a ton of credit for the team's dominant rushing performance over the past two weeks.

The 324 total rushing yards achieved by the Buccaneers today vs. the Falcons is the most in franchise history.

Bowles' Defense Looks... Better Than Ever?

Oh, how things can change quickly in the NFL. Just a few short weeks ago, the fans in Tampa were calling for Todd Bowles' job. Now? They would be wise to praise him for the job he's done with his young defense, which all of a sudden looks like one of the best all-around units in the entire NFL.

The Bucs' defense has been operating on all cylinders over their past four games, and they've produced some pretty astounding numbers in the process. Dating back to their Week 5 win over the Cowboys, the Bucs' defense has come up with 10 sacks, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries with their opponents averaging just 13.8 points per game over that stretch.

Anzalone's Best Showing (By Far)

For the first time all season, Alex Anzalone made a big impact on this football game. Not only did the veteran linebacker have two interceptions (in the rain) in the first half, but he also did a much better job fitting the run. Anzalone finished the game with six total tackles and, more importantly, appeared to be much quicker at diagnosing plays and reacting accordingly.

The Bucs don't need Anzalone to lead the team in interceptions this season (which he currently is) for him to meet the expectations he had coming into this year — they just need him to play sound, disciplined football without making costly errors. If Anzalone can do that, the Bucs' defense will be much better off.

Parrish-McCollum Duo Is The Truth

Jacob Parrish and Zyon McCollum continue to impress. Not only did each player record an interception today, but they've both been incredibly consistent in all phases of coverage while also providing exceptional run support this entire season.

If the Bucs' defense continues to perform as it has been, the play of their two starting corners will be a big reason why. If the Buccaneers continue to churn out victories, don't be surprised to see one, if not both, players named to an All-Pro team by season's end.

Bad

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) forces a fumble against Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) near the goal line during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bucky's Ball Security

Although it didn't matter in the end, Irving fumbled a ball through the end zone in the first quarter. Mistakes happen, sure, but this one was completely avoidable. Irving was far too cavalier carrying the football with a defender in close proximity and pursuit, and he got burned for it.

The play happened right in the middle of a torrential downpour at Raymond James Stadium, which should have been added motivation for Irving to keep the ball high and tight.

Baker's Ego

The Buccaneers became the first team since the Bills in 1974 to win a game without completing a single pass. It's an impressive feat, really, and a testament to just how dominant the Buccaneers were at running the football. That being said, it's likely not an achievement that Baker Mayfield is very proud of.

The Bucs become the first NFL team since the 1974 Buffalo Bills to win a game without completing a pass 😳 pic.twitter.com/kQQJ3S9fqr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2026

All that matters, though, is that the Buccaneers won this football game, and Mayfield finished the contest without any setbacks to his injured thumb.

Ugly

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Fans stand and watch in the rain during the second quarter of a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weather

It goes without saying that the weather played a big role in the lack of success for both the Falcons and Buccaneers on Sunday. Especially in the first half, the rain was as relentless through the air as Irving and Gainwell were on the ground, and credit to the fans who stuck around to cheer on the home team — if only the grass at Raymond James Stadium were so resilient.

Michael Penix's Vision

Even though he passed for more yards than Mayfield, there's no question that Michael Penix struggled more than any other player in this football game. Penix was 8/24 and threw for 125 yards and 0 TDs to go along with his four interceptions.

He should have had another interception on the opening drive when a pass intended for Drake London hit Jacob Parrish square in the hands, but the Bucs' talented young corner was caught off guard and couldn't secure it.

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