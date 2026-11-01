Overreactions From Buccaneers' Run-Heavy Win Over Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won two games in a row. They've done it off the back of some seriously impressive rushing performances.

Tampa Bay defeated the Atlanta Falcons 16-0 in a game where they did not complete a single pass. They're now 3-5 and just a half-game back of the NFC South lead, and they have an excellent ground game and a chainsaw of a defense to back it up.

Here are our three overreactions to Tampa Bay's crazy win against the Falcons without a passing game to be seen:

The Bucs Are the Best Team in the NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks toward the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might seem crazy to say, and it doesn't mean that the Bucs are necessarily a good team. But let's look at the facts.

They certainly have the best defense — it's a top-five unit in the league. They definitely have the best running game, too, as it's come alive over the last two weeks behind Bucky Irving. They also have the best kicker in football, and that kicker largely won the game for them on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are just half a game out of the NFC South lead. They might drop some games coming up against teams like the Chicago Bears or Detroit Lions, but even then, they seem to be better than every other team in the NFC South at this point.

That could win them the division and get them in the ballroom.

Yes, the Bucs Can Keep Getting Away With It in the Run Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands the ball to running back Bucky Irving (7) against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Bucky Irving had over 100 yards by halftime, and the Bucs put up nine points without completing a pass. This brand of football seems unsustainable, but the Bucs have done it two weeks in a row now.

Zac Robinson's switch to a gap and counter run scheme has opened up the run game in a big way. The Bucs will eventually have to pass at some point, but if the run game is this dominant, Tampa Bay may be able to lean on it in a way that no one thought they would be able to.

Is it entirely sustainable? No, but it's proven that the Bucs can win games solely off the back of the run game.

This Defense is Top 3 in the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) celebrates with cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

My goodness, have the Bucs been on a heater on defense this last few weeks.

The Bucs had four interceptions off Michael Penix on Sunday. They continue to take the ball, and the linebacking corps and the secondary continue to swarm. The Bucs defense has been suffocating, and it's clear now that this is legitimately a top defensive unit in the NFL.

Todd Bowles has been calling excellent games over the past few weeks, and his players are executing at every level. This Bucs offense may need some work in a few areas, but this Bucs defense? They're absolutely lethal.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.