The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated in an absolute monsoon in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. Everything went right for the team on all three sides of the ball, and the Falcons looked like they couldn't play football in certain situations.

Let's go over the grades for each position group in another Buccaneers win.

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates at the end of the fourth quarter after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks: C+

Baker Mayfield did not complete a pass today, and it really didn't matter. Given the conditions of the pouring rain, Mayfield did a great job of staying on top of the football and handing the football off well.

Yes, there were a couple of fumbled snaps between Mayfield and center Graham Barton, but that was mainly due to the conditions of the game. Mayfield did what he needed to do in this matchup.

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands the ball to running back Bucky Irving (7) against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Backs: A+

When you set a new franchise record for team rushing yards in a game, you get the highest grade possible. Both Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell set career highs in rushing yards today with 170 yards and 140 yards, respectively. We didn't see any of Sean Tucker in this matchup, but overall, Irving and Gainwell were phenomenal in this game.

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates with wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers: C+

The receiver's main role was blocking on the day, and they did that job well. Chris Godwin Jr., Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst III did a good job of helping extend runs for the Bucs' backs and contributed in the way they needed to for this matchup.

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles and tight end Cade Otton (88) blocks against Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden (47) during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight Ends: A

Cade Otton has really transformed into a great blocking tight end this season. It is also important to note that Bauer Sharp has essentially become this team's second tight end on the roster, and it makes sense due to his great blocking ability in recent weeks.

This group has been one of the top reasons why the Bucs have had rushing success the past two weeks and should have a big role going forward.

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers placekicker Chase McLaughlin (4) celebrates with offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) and punter Riley Dixon (9) after kicking a forty-six-yard field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line: A+

This group has dominated in the past two weeks regarding the rushing offense. The Falcons knew that the Bucs' game plan was to run the football all day today, and it didn't matter because the offensive line simply executed at a higher level than the Falcons could handle.

The Bucs have found their identity as a rushing team and the offensive line is the biggest reason as to why.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman A'shawn Robinson (91) in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line: A

This unit really did a good job of containing one of the best running backs in the league, Bijan Robinson. The pressure was there on quarterback Michael Penix Jr., especially from rookie Rueben Bain Jr. This defense continues to make plays, and the pass rush looks to finally take form.

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers: A

Alex Anzalone had two interceptions on the day and was far and away in his best game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Josiah Trotter also did a very good job making tackles today and continues to have a great rookie season for this team. There were some missed opportunities given the rain, but overall this unit seems to be getting better every week.

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) celebrates with cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) after intercepting a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (not pictured) during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backs: A

Starting corners Jacob Parrish and Zyon McCollum both had interceptions today and continue to look like one of the best duos in the entire NFL. The only negative was that Antoine Winfield Jr. took a very bad angle on a Jahan Dotson reception that resulted in a big completion.

However, this has been one of the best surprises of the season so far, and Todd Bowles and cornerbacks coach Rashad Johnson deserve a lot of credit.

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers placekicker Chase McLaughlin (4) celebrates with offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) and punter Riley Dixon (9) after kicking a forty-six-yard field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams: A+

Chase McLaughlin led the way with three field goals and helped the Bucs keep the lead throughout the day. Riley Dixon had a great day punting the football given the conditions and put the Falcons in field position that they simply couldn't deal with.

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