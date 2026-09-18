These 3 Buccaneers Can't Afford Another Bad Game

Overall, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together a disappointing performance in Week 1 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Although the 33-27 final score doesn't necessarily reflect how poorly many Buccaneers played, the end result remains the same — the Bucs lost, and a number of key players did not play up to the standard that will be expected of them this season.

There's no doubt that every player on the Buccaneers' roster will be eager to improve upon their performance from Week 1, but some need it more than others. Let's take a closer look at which players simply can't afford another bad game when the Cleveland Browns travel to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Alex Anzalone

Aug 22, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first opportunity to endear himself to the Buccaneers' faithful, Alex Anzalone did the complete opposite. It's never fair to place too much stock in one performance, but considering Anzalone was the team's primary solution to help solve the team's longtime coverage woes at the second level while also being tasked with replacing Lavonte David in the process, his first impression left a lot to be desired.

The Bucs viewed Anzalone as a priority free agent acquisition this offseason, and he came in advertised as a reliable veteran with above average coverage skills with the ability to support the run and rush the passer when needed.

Yaya Diaby

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) walks off the field during halftime against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Rueben Bain Jr. stole most of the headlines related to the Bucs' edge rushers heading into this season, it's not uncommon for a rookie to struggle adjusting to the rigors of the NFL. Both he and Yaya Diaby struggled in this game, but it's Diaby who has more to lose if he is going to produce mediocre results for a sustained period of time.

Diaby is in a contract year, and after doling out big deals to Mayfield and Vita Vea this offseason and with Cody Mauch also an impending free agent, Diaby will need to prove to the front office that he's not just serviceable, but indispensable. In Week 2, the Bucs defensive line will be squaring off against an OL in Cleveland that could be without as many as three starters.

It would be great to see Diaby have an impact on Sunday, not just for the sake of team success, but because it would confirm that his performance in Week 1 was an outlier as opposed to a potential regression.

Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) fumbles the ball as he runs in the second quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When the Buccaneers made the decision to make Mayfield the highest-paid player in franchise history just a few weeks ago, they were certainly expecting much more from their franchise quarterback than what he produced in Week 1. Mayfield's three lost fumbles were undoubtedly the difference in the game for the Bucs, and unfortunately, it resulted in plenty of negative discourse coming off the heels of a massive extension.

If Mayfield comes out this Sunday and takes care of business by playing with timing, accuracy and poise while taking care of the football and ultimately commanding an efficient offense for the Bucs, it's more than likely that the memory of his dreadful performance last week in Cincinnati will fade away into the abyss.

If not? Mayfield's stock will continue to plummet, complaints from the fanbase will continue to get louder and, worst of all, a successful season for the Buccaneers may start to feel like a pipe dream.

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