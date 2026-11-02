Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update on Buccaneers Defensive Starter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a bit of a hot streak. They've won three of their last four games, and now, they're just a half game out of the NFC South lead.

They'll want to keep that going, and to do that, they'll need as many starting players as they can to contribute. But one key defensive starter could be out for some time after Sunday's 16-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons — but it might not be too long.

Todd Bowles spoke to media on Monday, and he gave an update on edge rusher Yaya Diaby and whether or not he could miss some time.

Yaya Diaby Sprains MCL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Todd Bowles told the media Monday that Diaby sprained his MCL in the win over the Falcons. It corroborates an earlier Monday report by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported that it was a Grade 2 sprain and that Diaby could miss a little time, but that he wouldn't miss significant time.

#Bucs outside linebacker YaYa Diaby, who exited Sunday’s win early, is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain, source says. He’ll have an MRI this morning, but the hope is the injury is not one to cause him to miss extended time. pic.twitter.com/r1nJQnwxix — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2026

Bowles confirmed on Monday that Diaby has a sprain and that the hope is that he won't be put on injured reserve.

"He has an MCL sprain. Not sure how much he'll miss," Bowles said. We'll see how the week progresses and we'll go from there."

Diaby is in a contract year in 2026, and while he was slow to get going this season, he's made up for lost time in recent weeks.

Diaby had a hat trick of sacks against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, boosting his total to three. So far this year, he has 11 solo tackles, three sacks and an interception, the latter of which he got against the Dallas Cowboys in a win on Thursday Night Football.

If Diaby misses some time, the Bucs will likely turn to players like David Walker, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Anthony Nelson to fill in for him on his side. Walker has been a standout edge rusher this season for Tampa Bay and is earning more snaps there, while both Muhammad and Nelson have been strong rotational pieces so far this year.

If Diaby does have to miss some time, he has at least one thing going for him. The Bucs will have a bye week in Week 10, so he could use that as a buffer to recover and miss fewer games than he normally would.

The Bucs willl play the Chicago Bears on Sunday night on Nov. 8 at Soldier Field.

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