Todd Bowles Provides Injury Update on Promising Buccaneers Rookie LB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't had many positives to take away from the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

Two weeks in, the 0-2 Bucs have yet to record a victory. Not only that, but any optimism surrounding the team's outlook appears to have disintegrated based on the poor product the team has put forth over the first two weeks of the season.

That being said, one of the Buccaneers' bright spots so far this year has been the play of second-round linebacker Josiah Trotter.

Trotter had a preposterous debut in his first career game vs. Cincinnati in Week 1 where he finished with 11 tackles, one sack and one interception returned for a touchdown.

In his second opportunity to make an impression as a pro, Trotter played a solid game vs. the Cleveland Browns, despite a disappointing end result for his team. At one point, though, Trotter appeared to injury his shoulder and was forced to leave the game temporarily.

Although he did return to finish the game, media that was present at the Advent Health Training Facility in Tampa for the Bucs' practice on Wednesday noted that Trotter was warming up with what appeared to be a pretty significant shoulder harness.

Based on what happened in Sunday's game, many assumed that Trotter's injury may have ended up being more serious than initially suspected.

Bowles Provides Update on Impressive Rookie's Injury

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) scores a third-quarter touchdown at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Todd Bowles' press conference after practice on Wednesday, he addressed the shoulder brace that Trotter was wearing and whether or not that was an indication of a shoulder injury that was sustained during the game.

"No, he's had that on the entire year. His shoulder is sore," Bowles said.

Although it's encouraging to learn that Trotter has been sporting the shoulder harness all year, the fact that Bowles acknowledged his shoulder is sore and moved on from the topic so quickly may raise some eyebrows regarding the true nature of the injury.

Todd Bowles says that Rueben Bain Jr. suffered a groin injury against the Browns and that he did not participate today.



Bowles said that Josiah Trotter has worn a wrap on his shoulder all year and that his shoulder is sore pic.twitter.com/KzO7mCoqXi — River Wells (@riverhwells) September 23, 2026

Two Key Defensive Rookies Already Banged Up

Aug 14, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (3) warms up before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Bucs' first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr., being held out of practice because of a groin injury he suffered during the Browns game, it would be all the more problematic if both of the team's top two draft picks — each of whom plays a key role in Bowles' defense — were to be compromised moving forward.

The fact that the Bucs are 0-2 and already dealing with two of their most important defensive assets being banged up only adds further insult to injury.

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