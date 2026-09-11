Todd Bowles Reveals Final Injury Updates Ahead of Bengals Game

TAMPA, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 on Sunday in an effort to start the season off with a win. As with any NFL game, being healthy will be crucial to that effort.

The Buccaneers had their final practice of the week on Friday before they fly out to Cincinnati, but there are two big concerns on the injury front heading into the game.

No Buccaneers Ruled Out... But 2 Players Doubtful

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowles spoke to the media after Friday's practice, and he revealed that no Buccaneers on the team's 53-man roster will be ruled out for Sunday's matchup vs. the Bengals. Despite that, two players will be listed as doubtful on the injury report in Week 1.

The three players who have been dealing with injuries in recent weeks are running back Sean Tucker and wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka. All three players practiced on Thursday and Friday, and while Egbuka will be good to go, Tucker and McMillan will be doubtful for the game.

Todd Bowles reveals that Emeka Egbuka is full go — Jalen McMillan and Sean Tucker are DOUBTFUL. pic.twitter.com/D5Q7TVSJBi — River Wells (@riverhwells) September 11, 2026

McMillan is dealing with a knee injury he suffered in training camp, while Egbuka is dealing with a toe sprain he picked up during joint practice against the New York Jets. McMillan was a limited participant the past two days and practiced Friday, but he doesn't appear to be far enough along in his recovery to be listed as questionable for Sunday.

While Tucker was not ruled out on Friday, he's considered a game-time decision by Bowles while he recovers from a hamstring injury. Tucker did not participate on Wednesday, but he was a participant on Thursday and Friday — he's another player who is unlikely to play on Sunday given his continued recovery.

Tucker has served as the team's RB3 since 2023 and was the team's goal-line back last year in 2025. If Tucker can't go, the team will likely elevate running back Josh Williams from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to take his place in Week 1. Should McMillan not play, wideouts like rookie Ted Hurst and second-year player Tez Johnson will fill in for him.

The Bucs play the Bengals on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.

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