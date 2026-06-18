The Good and Not So Good From the Buccaneers' Offseason Programs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially completed the brunt of their offseason programs. Rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp have all come and gone, and while these are limited practices without contact, there was still plenty to be learned.

Tampa Bay came into this offseason with quite a few questions all across the roster, and it did its best to address those questions in free agency and the NFL Draft. And while it's too early to tell if big draft picks like Rueben Bain Jr. or important free agency signings like Alex Anzalone will definitively impact the Bucs in a positive way this year, there were a few things we saw this offseason that leave room for encouragment — and a few things that gave us some pause.

BucsGameday was live on site for Tampa Bay's offseason programs, and they gave us some interesting things to think about as the Bucs head into training camp. Here are some good and not-so-good observations from the Bucs' offseason programs in 2026.

The Good

Wide Receivers Look Crisp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) trains at AdventHealth Training Center. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay's wide receivers have looked impressive this offseason, and a good portion of them have had their own individual chances to shine.

Chris Godwin got the majority of the reps across OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is using him in the slot where he has historically done his best work. Emeka Egbuka's circus catch on Day 1 of OTAs has been making the rounds on social media, Jalen McMillan buzz has been steadily increasing as he enters this season healthy and wideout Tez Johnson had an excellent day on the last day of mandatory minicamp Wednesday.

The Buccaneers are still looking for a WR1 after the departure of Mike Evans, and it looks like they'll have plenty of options in that department.

Zac Robinson's Offense

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bucs are still installing the brunt of Robinson's offense, but it's already getting rave reviews. Godwin praised its collaborative nature this offseason, while defense back Antoine Winfield Jr. admitted Wednesday that Robinson's playcalling has impressed the defense this offseason as well.

Robinson has shown some of his tenancies from Atlanta, such as his controversial pistol formation, but he's devoted plenty of time to every facet of his offense, from the run game to screens and, on Wednesday, a slew of deep shots. With offensive linemen excited about his wide-zone running scheme, too, it seems like the entire team is raving about what he brings to the team so far.

Training camp will be the biggest test for Robinson before the start of the regular season, but things are looking up so far.

A Change in Energy

Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers have been looking to get grittier and play with more attitude so far, in hopes that a change in energy will make the entire team play with an edge. Early reviews? That's exactly what they're getting.

Players like Bain, Anzalone and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson were partially brought on to bring an attitude to Tampa Bay, and it seems like that energy is already spreading. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was particularly satisfied with it during his media appearance after practice on Tuesday, particularly with the energy Robinson brings to the team.

"I think people have said it — we needed to get some a--holes over there," Mayfield said Monday. "He sets the tone in a different manner... he brings a physical presence, and you can kinda see it stamped on his forehead."

Todd Bowles has been looking for that "killer instinct" for some time, and he may have finally found it this offseason.

The Not So Good

Injuries Still Lingering

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) celebrates a play with outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There are some injuries that we were aware of heading into this offseason, like Bucky Irving's recovery following a shoulder surgery. But there are others we weren't, and some of those are a tad concerning.

Two Buccaneers draft picks, DeMonte Capehart and Keionte Scott, both came to rookie minicamp after having surgery on their wrists — both are back in individual drills but are still recovering and haven't been in team drills. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison suffered a leg injury that has kept him out of the last three practices, tight end Devin Culp injured himself on the first day of OTAs and two free agent cornerback acquisitions, Chase Lucas and Kemon Hall, have also been out of action.

It's just June, and there's a month and a half until training camp starts up in Tampa Bay — but these are things to watch as the final phase begins.

Lack of Practices

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers have not participated in three of their last six allotted practices this offseason. The Bucs gave players off the first day of OTAs last week and then the last day of mandatory minicamp this week, but they were also docked an OTA practice for having too much contact last week, too.

This may not be all that important in the grand scheme of things — plenty of teams do not use every offseason practice they are allotted, and Bowles stressed that he likes where the team is at. But the Buccaneers are also looking to generate as much chemistry and do as much install as they can before training camp, and losing out on practices like this can be a detriment.

Training camp is the most important part of preparation, and we'll see if Tampa Bay's practice schedule affects them during that time period.

Contract Noise

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There are two players on Tampa Bay's roster who have made it known that they are looking for an extension — Mayfield and defensive tackle Vita Vea. Mayfield is participating as normal, but Vea did not participate in mandatory minicamp and his plan for training camp is unknown.

Both players are consummate professionals and the Bucs like both, but these things can always be a little distracting, especially with the uncertainty surrounding both players. Mayfield told the media that training camp is his deadline to negotiate a new deal, and Vea is looking for an extension on a contract he signed four years ago — while it's likely that both players are in Tampa Bay beyond 2026, that uncertainty is hard to entirely ignore.

We'll see what training camp holds, but the Bucs will hope that everything on both fronts gets done sooner than later when it comes to franchise stalwarts like Mayfield and Vea.

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