Buccaneers Legend Admits One Regret About Retiring Early

Tampa Bay Buccaneers legendary linebacker Lavonte David has been retired for about four months since announcing his playing days were over back in March.

However, in a recent interview with ESPN, David might be regretting that decision just a teeny, tiny bit after seeing what the Bucs did this offseason to improve their roster, particularly their drafting of fellow Miami native Rueben Bain Jr.

Lavonte David Closes Book on Any Potential Return

“They are going to be some animals,” David said. “I knew Bain already. I reached out to him after he got drafted, he told me, man, like, ‘Man, I wish you just waited one more year.’ And, I was like in my mind like, ‘Maybe I should have, but, you know, the deal is done already. I’m out, my guy.’ But, I told him I’m definitely going to be there to be supporting him and stuff like that. I definitely have high hopes for those guys.”

Despite David's happiness with the Bucs' offseason and the drafting of Bain, which piqued his interest a bit about a return, he ultimately appears to know that he should keep the cleats hung up.

Miami Ties Not Enough To Bring David Back to Field

Bain and David both grew up in Miami, Florida, and the latter watched Bain's career unfold through the years.

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. is selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David's prior knowledge of the new Bucs' young pass rusher likely spiced up the thought of returning a bit, given their tight ties to the area and being drafted by Tampa Bay.

Seeing a legend and an elite, young player who hopes to reach the same mountaintops connect early on shows just how much the culture has blossomed at One Buc Place.

Bain won't be asked to fill the shoes left by David's retirement, but he will be tasked with helping turn around a pass rush that has been extremely lacking over the past few years.

David Heading Into New Role After Retirement?

David also mentioned that he would be around the team supporting them, so it makes us wonder... what kind of role will that mean?

Will LVD just be a sounding board for the players and coaches, or will he eventually take on a larger role within the organization that he has already given so much to?

Those questions are yet to be answered, but it appears that things could very well be headed in a direction that sees him join the staff in some capacity.

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