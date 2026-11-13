Will Buccaneers Regret Not Trading Away Players?

We are at the midway point of the NFL season, and the trade deadline has come and gone without the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making any moves whatsoever.

At 3-6, the Bucs could have decided to sell off some of their players in order to obtain some draft capital or become buyers to elevate certain positions on their roster to make a strong run at the NFC South and a playoff run.

General manager Jason Licht and company decided to do neither, standing pat with what they currently have. But was not selling and looking ahead to the future the right move?

Why There Might Be Regret

The argument for selling usually comes from recognizing when a team's ceiling doesn't match its financial layout or expectations, allowing the front office to accelerate into its next chapter rather than trying to force a square peg into a round hole.

The Bucs' ceiling is pretty obvious at this point — potentially make the playoffs with a likely first-round exit.

For a roster that currently has aging "star" players taking up large portions of the cap with heavy extensions, injecting cost-controlled, youthful talent and draft picks into the future of the team might have been the better move. Especially given how weak the division is.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In today's modern NFL, maximizing your asset value comes at a premium, and it appears that Licht and company missed the ball on that once again when they could have received mid-to-high draft capital from contending teams for the services of guys like Vita Vea and Antoine Winfield Jr.

No Regrets

With how weak the NFC South currently is, the Bucs remain in the thick of things, just half a game back of the division lead. With the front office deciding not to move anyone at the deadline, they believe they have a legitimate chance of winning the division behind their strong running game and top defense.

Trading away key veterans mid-season would have signaled that the organization is looking ahead rather than fighting for its playoff hopes in the present. For Todd Bowles and his staff, waving the white flag when you still have a shot at making the playoffs would ruin the recent momentum and could fracture the dynamic within the locker room.

Whether management will come to regret not selling at the deadline will remain to be seen until the results start piling up on the field over the back half of the season.

If the Bucs somehow pull things together and make the playoffs, not selling would seemingly have been the right move.

However, if they miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season, then all aspects of the organization will come under scrutiny for not doing what it takes to either win or set the team up for a better future.

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