The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't get it done on Sunday, falling to 3-7 after losing to the Detroit Lions 31-21.

The Bucs defense once again played admirably, but the offense could not do enough to keep them in the game. Tampa Bay's leading receiver was running back Kenny Gainwell, and quarterback Baker Mayfield once again had a tough game under center.

Here are our winners and losers from the tough loss on the road:

Winners

LB Josiah Trotter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) gets into position during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josiah Trotter was all over the field on Sunday.

He had 14 combined tackles on the day, and he was able to help keep Detroit's running game at bay for a good portion of the contest. He was erroneously called for a facemask, which unfortunately stood despite a replay revealing that Trotter grabbed hold of the collar and not the facemask.

Trotter was expected to step in and immediately contribute at linebacker, and so far, he's done very well in that respect throughout the whole year.

WR Ted Hurst

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III (17) makes a touchdown catch during the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ted Hurst started off his day with some drops, but he made up for it in the back half of the contest.

Hurst caught two touchdowns on Sunday, the first at the beginning of the game in the back corner of the end zone and the last with just eight seconds left in the front corner of the end zone. The latter catch may not have actually mattered, but it was a good confidence boost for Hurst — and after being benched against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, he needed it.

RB Bucky Irving

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) is stopped by Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As always, Irving remains the best player on Tampa Bay's offense.

Irving broke one massive touchdown that got called back for holding, but he still managed to net multiple explosive runs afterward. He also got in the end zone as the third quarter ended, leading an offensive drive largely by himself before scoring to put the Bucs within three, 17-14.

Irving took a bit to get going in this game. But he can do it all as a running back, and he proved it on Sunday with his play in the back half.

Losers

CB Benjamin Morrison

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting cornerback Jacob Parrish left the game very early with a back injury, and once that happened, the Lions' offense took advantage by targeting his replacement.

Benjamin Morrison came in for Parrish, and he was picked on right away. He gave up quite a few catches to the likes of Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, and both of them caught a touchdown over Morrison over the course of the game.

Morrison has played good football at times this year, but that wasn't the case when the Bucs really needed him on Sunday in Parrish's absence.

OC Zac Robinson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs offense has played a familiar tune week in and week out so far this season, and Robinson has largely been to blame for it.

The Bucs' passing offense has a lot of trouble stretching the field and getting the football between the hashes. The run game wasn't working well the whole game, and Robinson largely failed to adjust it during the matchup. Finally, play calls were getting in late all game, and it made the entire offensive operation a struggle — the Lions' defense could tee off on Tampa Bay while they didn't have a lot of time to make pre-snap adjustments.

This Bucs offense continues to flounder, and Robinson isn't finding ways to fix it like he should be.

QB Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before playing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Baker Mayfield remains unable to elevate this Buccaneers offense, and while the team has problems overall in that area, he isn't helping.

Outside of a nice dime to Ted Hurst, Mayfield struggled to move the ball down the field in a meaningful way. A good chunk of his passing yards on Sunday were YAC yards after screens and dump-offs behind the line, and he continues to hold on to the football and get punished for it — a strip sack started the game off, and he found himself sacked multiple other times throughout the game because of this too.

Mayfield continues to play middling football at best in Tampa Bay, and it's hurting the offense.

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