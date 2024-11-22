Star Giants Defender Trending Towards Playing Sunday vs. Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to need a strong finish to their season if they have any hope of making the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season, and fortunately for them, their schedule is one of the easiest remaining in the league. The Buccaneers are now fully off of their bye as they prepare for the first game of the second half of their season against the New York Giants from MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
The Giants offense has struggled this season and the franchise decided to move on from Daniel Jones, so backup Tommy DeVito will be the starter with a heavy emphasis on the run game with Tyrone Tracy Jr.
On the other side of the ball, the Giants have a bit more luck, as they have one of the better defensive lines in the NFL led by Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns — and now, they will likely have even more production on the defensive front as it appears that former first-round pick, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, is set to return after logging a full practice on Thursday after being placed on injured reserve following a Week 5 wrist injury.
Thibodeaux hasn't quite lived up to his first-round billing, but he was productive last season reaching double-digit sacks for the first time in his professional career. This season, through five games, Thibodeaux has recorded two sacks and seven quarterback hits and will be re-joining his team that is currently second in the league in sacks with 36.
The emergence of Thibodeaux is welcome news for the Giants as they will likely need them to step up in a big way to slow down Liam Coen and the Buccaneers' offense to give them any shot at coming away victorious, especially considering the unknown surrounding how their offense will perform.
