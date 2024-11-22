Starting Buccaneers Defensive Back Ruled Out for Sunday vs. Giants
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be majorly healthy on Sunday, but there's one player that who be missing from action after a mid-week setback took him out of practice.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke with media on Monday, and he announced that Buccaneers defensive back Tykee Smith, who has served as Tampa Bay's nickel corner this season, will be out with a knee injury. The team typically sees Christian Izien fill in that role for him, so he could get a start in his old stomping grounds in New York.
Additionally, Bowles revealed that tackle Tristan Wirfs, who sprained his MCL against the San Francisco 49ers, will be a game-time decision against the New York Giants. Wirfs has had the bye week to get treatment and rehab, and Todd Bowles said that they'll see how he's feeling come game time.
Other players who popped up on the injury report at various points — CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring), CB Troy Hill (ankle) and DT Greg Gaines (foot) — appear to be set to play. Both CB Jamel Dean and WR Mike Evans, both dealing with hamstring injuries, are expected to play, with Dean set to come off injured reserve and be activated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup.
