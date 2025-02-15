Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers could lose starting O-Lineman in free agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may need to make some changes to the offensive line.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin celebrates with guard Ben Bredeson after he scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin celebrates with guard Ben Bredeson after he scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Ben Bredeson to a one-year deal in hopes of getting a bargain, and they did just that. Bredeson, who turns 27 next week, started all 17 games for the Bucs this past season, and he was a huge part of the team's offensive line.

However, the Bucs are in danger of losing Bredeson in free agency this offseason. CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco listed Bredeson at No. 34 in his free agent rankings.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson (68) against the Miami Dolphins
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson (68) against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Bredeson back to the Bucs?

"This 27-year-old started at left guard in his only season with the Bucs and did a nice job. He signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay last season and started all 17 games. He will have a good market," Prisco writes.

The Bucs won't have an easy time replacing Bredeson, so it may be in their best interest to negotiate a new long-term deal with him.

