Buccaneers could take risk on 'biggest boom-or-bust' player in NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have to risk it for the biscuit.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) shows off his gold grill smile after the Aggies defeat the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) shows off his gold grill smile after the Aggies defeat the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of boosting their pass rush at some point this offseason.

NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice believes that the Bucs could take a risk with this by selecting Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4)
Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) tips a pass from Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Mike Wright (not pictured) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Stewart could turn heads

"The emerging narrative around Stewart: He’s the biggest boom-or-bust prospect in this draft. Why? Because he’s such an extreme case study for the traits-vs.-production debate," Filice writes.

"The versatile defensive lineman turned heads at the Senior Bowl and is expected to blow up the combine with athletic feats that shouldn’t be possible for a 6-foot-5, 281-pounder. Despite his eye-popping physical gifts, though, Stewart totaled just 4.5 sacks over three seasons at Texas A&M, logging exactly 1.5 each fall. But Bucs GM Jason Licht has a thing for front-seven freaks..."

Stewart may not have gotten the results he had hoped for while in college, but size sells in the NFL, which could lead to a home with the Bucs in the future.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.