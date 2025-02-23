Buccaneers could take risk on 'biggest boom-or-bust' player in NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of boosting their pass rush at some point this offseason.
NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice believes that the Bucs could take a risk with this by selecting Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Stewart could turn heads
"The emerging narrative around Stewart: He’s the biggest boom-or-bust prospect in this draft. Why? Because he’s such an extreme case study for the traits-vs.-production debate," Filice writes.
"The versatile defensive lineman turned heads at the Senior Bowl and is expected to blow up the combine with athletic feats that shouldn’t be possible for a 6-foot-5, 281-pounder. Despite his eye-popping physical gifts, though, Stewart totaled just 4.5 sacks over three seasons at Texas A&M, logging exactly 1.5 each fall. But Bucs GM Jason Licht has a thing for front-seven freaks..."
Stewart may not have gotten the results he had hoped for while in college, but size sells in the NFL, which could lead to a home with the Bucs in the future.
