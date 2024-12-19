Buccaneers Defensive Player Leads NFC Pro Bowl Games Votes At His Position
A lot of focus has been on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, and for good reason — they're currently the No. 4 scoring offense in the league. But there have been a few defensive standouts for Tampa Bay this year, and one of them is being recognized by fans around the league.
The National Football League is set to host the Pro Bowl Games in 2025 — a competition that Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield was named the MVP of in its 2024 iteration — and voting is nearly coming to a close. As it does, the NFL has named the leaders for each conference at every position, and one of those leaders happens to be Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea, who leads the NFC at his position:
Vea is having a strong year in Tampa Bay. He's netted 35 total tackles and six sacks across the year so far, and he still has three more games to go to do some serious damage. Vea has been a particularly nasty pairing with Buccaneers edge rusher Calijah Kancey, who also has six sacks on the year — the two both lead the team in that category.
