Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Bucs' Blowout Win Over Chargers
That Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers as three-point underdogs and came away with a 40-17 victory.
The Chargers came in boasting the league's top-scoring defense, allowing just 15.9 points per game, and the Bucs thrashed them in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered points. It was a huge win for Tampa Bay, which is now on a four-game winning streak and is in complete control of its playoff hopes and aspirations of capturing a fourth consecutive NFC South division title. With Atlanta just one game back and holding the tiebreaker, the margin of error is slim, but the Buccaneers offense and defense have been doing their jobs since coming out of their Week 11 bye week and keeping them firmly in the fight for first place.
Bucs Have A Liam Coen Problem
The Bucs have a big problem with new offensive coordinator Liam Coen, but it has nothing to do with the job he has been doing. In fact, it's quite the opposite.
Coen has been putting on a clinic in playcalling, scheming and getting the most out of his offense this season, particularly in the last four weeks. He has completely turned around the Bucs' rushing attack that has finished dead last in each of the two previous seasons and vaulted them to a top-five unit. The offense is ranked fourth in passing, fourth in scoring, sixth in red zone, third on third down and third in total offense. So how do the Bucs all of a sudden have a Liam Coen problem?
The answers lie in the numbers. Coen has the Bucs ranked as a top-five offense in the league totaling over 500 yards on offense twice and over 400 yards eight times this season, the most of any team this year. He is on the verge of having just the fifth season where the Bucs have a 1,000-yard rusher and receiver. His quarterback Baker Mayfield is putting up career numbers, with 32 touchdown passes this season. And now, teams are starting to take notice of the Sean McVay prodigy, and that's a problem for the Bucs.
With several head coaching vacancies this year Coen is sure to get some looks and likely interviews to take over as head coach after just one year in Tampa Bay. The Bucs saw this happen last season when Dave Canales left for the Panthers job, and history could be repeating itself with Coen if he so chooses to. If Coen gets an opportunity and decides to take it the Bucs would be on their fourth offensive coordinator in as many years and that would be a problem.
The 1,000 Yard Chase is On
All eyes are focused on Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans as he chases his 11th consecutive season totaling 1,000 yards or more. Evans came into Sunday's game needing 410 yards to reach the milestone he's achieved every year he's been in the league. An offensive explosion by him in the third quarter saw him narrow that gap dramatically. Evans scored touchdowns of 56 and 35 yards, finishing the day with 159 yards receiving putting him in reach of his goal. With three games left, Evans needs just 251 yards, an average of 84 yards per game, to match Jerry Rice's streak of 11 consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards or more. It will come down to the wire, but I'm through betting against Evans reaching the illustrious mark.
Lost in the shuffle is rookie running back Bucky Irving's own quest for 1,000 yards rushing. He has 852 yards on the ground this season and needs just 148 yards over the last three contests to reach a feat that hasn't been accomplished in Tampa Bay since Doug Martin did it in 2015. Rachaad White came close last year, finishing 10 yards shy, but Irving will without a doubt reach the mark. He is already over 1,000 yards from scrimmage on the season with 296 yards receiving, but getting over the 1,000-yard mark rushing would be a huge accomplishment for the rookie.
Bucs Offensive Line Has Been Mauling
Speaking of Irving and his quest for 1,000 yards rushing...
He wouldn't be able to get there without the big guys up front and humbly turns the spotlight to them whenever he can. The Bucs' offensive line has been outstanding this season. They have been a huge part of the turnaround in the running game and have been mostly outstanding in pass protection, giving Baker Mayfield the cleanest pockets to work from in the NFL this season.
Last year, the Bucs would've been lucky to total 235 yards rushing over a three-game stretch. This season, they've done it in their last three games. After making positional switches, Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke have settled in to become arguably the best tackle tandem in the league. Cody Mauch has taken a huge leap this season, and while he won't get the national media attention, he should no doubt be a Pro Bowler this season with his play. Ben Bredeson has rejuvenated his career and has been stellar as a low-cost upside signing in the offseason. Rookie Graham Barton has been steadily progressing this season and will anchor the offensive line for years to come.
Credit goes to general manager Jason Licht and his staff for putting this line together, but everyone deserves a hand in their ascent this season. Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, assistant Brian Picucci and OC Liam Coen have put them in the best blocking schemes that fit them and the backs and the players themselves have put in the effort throughout the offseason and regular season. The Bucs' offensive line has been elite this season, and that could be a serious problem for other teams to handle.
