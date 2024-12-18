Buccaneers Move Up Power Rankings After Huge Win vs. Chargers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers and the league has taken notice.
From ESPN to the Pat McAfee Show, NFL pundits and analysts are calling the Bucs a team no one wants to face. After a 40-17 thumping of the Chargers, the Bucs remain in first place in the NFC South and firmly entrenched in the playoff picture as the No. 3 seed. They control their own destiny and need to keep their four-game win streak going to remain there, but things are clicking for the Buccaneers right now and show no signs of slowing down.
With their first win over a playoff team and team over .500 in the back half of the schedule, see where the national media has ranked the Bucs ahead of Week 16.
NFL.com: No. 12
"Down 17-10 after turning the ball over at midfield in the second quarter, the Buccaneers ultimately went on to outscore the Chargers 30-0 in the final 35 minutes of the game. It was a stunningly good offensive showing, with Baker Mayfield and Mike Evansturning in a vintage performance by hooking up nine times for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Jalen McMillan also has come on strong, with three TDs in his past two games, carving out a role in this offense late in his rookie season. The Buccaneers beat the Commanders, Lions, and Eagles in September, but this was their first statement victory against a quality opponent since the opening month of the season. Don't forget about these Bucs now. They have a lead in the NFC South race and suddenly have won four straight, including three on the road."
Last Week: No. 14
ESPN: No. 14
"The Bucs have looked like a completely different team on defense coming out of the Week 11 bye. In the first 10 weeks, they were surrendering 26.6 points per game -- 27th in the league. In Weeks 12-15, they've given up just 15 points per game, the best mark in the league. Now, these numbers are somewhat skewed based on who they've played since the bye (the Giants, Panthers, Raiders and Chargers), compared to who they played prior (the Ravens and the Chiefs). But the explosive plays given up earlier in the season have slowed down, even as the Bucs continue to navigate an injured secondary."
Last Week: No. 15
Yahoo Sports: No. 10
"Last season, from Week 13 on, the Buccaneers were 6-2 including playoffs with four wins coming by more than one score. Since Week 12, the Bucs are 4-0 with three wins by at least 15 points. Todd Bowles’ group appears to get better in the second half of the season."
Last Week: No. 13
USA Today: No. 11
"WR Mike Evans is only the fifth player to catch at least 50 balls in each of his first 11 seasons … and after Sunday's 159-yard day, he's got a reasonable shot to notch his 11th straight 1,000-yard campaign, too."
Last Week: 14
NBC Sports: No. 11
"They’re peaking again, at the perfect time."
Last Week: No. 13
Fox Sports: No. 10
"With 223 rushing yards on the day, the Bucs turned in a better performance on the ground against the Chargers than the mighty Ravens did a few weeks ago. Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans are great players, but the key to Tampa’s turnaround has been a dominant ground game."
Last Wee: No. 14
Pro Football Focus: No. 12
"The Buccaneers scored 30 unanswered points against the NFL’s top-scoring defense in a dominant 40-17 win that took off in the second half. Now 8-6, Tampa Bay has an 85% chance of capturing the NFC South. Winners of four straight, they’re hitting their stride at the perfect time, with rookie running back Bucky Irving earning an 88.7 PFF grade, the fourth-best among running backs."
Last Week: No. 16
CBS Sports: No. 12
"As they get healthier, they get better. Baker Mayfield is having his best season yet."
Last Week: No. 14
Sports Illustrated: No. 11
"How good is Lavonte David? At 34, he can run a delayed blitz better than almost any linebacker in the NFL, and it was clear that extra pressure was a critical part of the game plan against Justin Herbert on Sunday. Herbert was rushed by an extra man on almost 70% of his drop backs, which was the highest rate in the NFL on Sunday. David’s ability to press the line of scrimmage and feel out when he should apply the extra pressure is next level."
Last Week: No. 11
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers Cornerback Placed on Lions’ Injured Reserve
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs' 40-17 Victory Over Chargers
• Bucs Have Proven They Can Beat the Best, But a Lack of Consistency is Troubling
• Buccaneers Thrash Chargers on the Road, Extend NFC South Lead
• Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Names Current Receiver He'd Most Like to Play With