NFL Playoff Picture: Where Do the Buccaneers Stand Going Into Week 16?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't only in prime position for a playoff run — with a little help from the NFC West, they currently have a high seeding in the NFC.
The Bucs have rattled off four wins in a row to move from 4-6 to 8-6, with the latest win coming against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Now, the team will look to face off against the Dallas Cowboys to continue their winning streak, but at the moment, they're sitting pretty nicely.
The Bucs — when they've led the NFC South, at least — have been the No. 4 seed recently, but they actually moved up to the No. 3 seed in Week 15 after beating the Chargers. That happened due to the Sunday Night Football game in Seattle, where the Seahawks faced off against the Green Bay Packers. Seattle lost that game, and thus the division lead, handing it over to the Los Angeles Rams, who also sit at 8-6 — but due to a conference tiebreaker, the Bucs hold the No. 3 seed over Seattle, Los Angeles and Arizona. As a result, the Buccaneers are the No. 3 seed, and they control their destiny for that spot if they win out.
The Buccaneers have to take care of business and stack wins, of course. But as it stands right now, Tampa Bay is the No. 3 seed and would host a dangerous Green Bay Packers team at Raymond James Stadium in the first round of the playoffs. It doesn't get much better if they're the No. 4 seed, as they'd play the Minnesota Vikings instead. There is also the chance of the Detroit Lions filling one of those spots, should they end up losing a few games down the stretch, and there's also a slim possibility that the Washington Commanders could take up the No. 6 seed, as well.
As we do every week, we'll acknowledge that this is all putting the cart before the horse. For any of this to happen, Tampa Bay has to win — and they'll try their best to accomplish that when they face off against the Dallas Cowboys for their last road trip of the year on Sunday Night Football.
