Why Buccaneers fans must watch Panthers-Saints on Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially in trouble. They lost a rough game to the Atlanta Falcons, 29-28, and now stand at 7-7 on the year, relinquishing their lead in the NFC South to the Carolina Panthers, who have half a game on them at 7-6.

As it stands, the Buccaneers can gain that lead back, but it's going to be tough — and it's going to be very tough if the Panthers win their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Here's why that game is so important for the Buccaneers and their playoff chances:

What Panthers-Saints means for the Buccaneers

The Panthers and Saints have already played each other this year, with the Saints taking the victory 17-7. Now, the two play each other again, but the stakes are much, much higher.

If the Panthers end up winning this game, they'll have a full game lead over the Buccaneers in the NFC South. The Bucs and Panthers play each other twice from here on out, once in Week 16 and once in Week 18, and if they beat the Saints, they need to beat the Bucs only once in those two tries to clinch the NFC South. That could happen as soon as next week, the Buccaneers play the Panthers at home.

Should the Panthers lose to the Saints, however, the Buccaneers get a little more breathing room. The Panthers play the Seahawks in between the Bucs, and the Bucs play the Dolphins in between the Panthers — should the Panthers lose to the Seahawks and the Bucs lose to the Dolphins with a Panthers loss to the Saints, Tampa Bay would only need one of the two remaining Panthers games to clinch the NFC South and make the playoffs.

That all being said, the math is still simple for the Bucs — beat the Panthers twice, and you're in the playoffs. The Bucs will still be watching this game with interest, though, as it will show just how much of their own destiny they'll have to control and how much leeway they'll have going into their two matches against the Panthers.

The Panthers and Saints play each other at 4:25 p.m. Sunday. The Buccaneers have a three-day mini-bye before they come back to prepare for the Panthers in Week 16, a match that could be for the NFC South outright if the Panthers win that game.

