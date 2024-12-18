Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Emerging as Top Head Coaching Candidate for Next Season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen has proven that he belongs calling plays at the NFL level. But the reality is, he's done much more than that. Throughout this 2024 NFL regular season, Liam Coen has proven he's one of the best in the business.
Coen has been nothing short of masterful in his debut season with the Bucs. His play sequencing, designs, schemes, and general approach to running an offense have unleashed a monster in Tampa Bay — even with key players out of the lineup for much of the season.
The transformation of the Bucs' offense under Coen has been astonishing. But unfortunately for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the rest of the football world has taken notice of the uber-talented play-caller. As a result, word is beginning to spread that Coen will be a top candidate for the next hiring cycle when it comes to head coaches.
Coen started this season off with a bang and he's only gotten better as it's progressed. Individuals who were already familiar with Coen's work have been singing his praises for a while, but as the Bucs offense continues to perform — especially against quality defenses like we saw this past weekend vs. the Chargers — the 39-year-old will continue to gain recognition for being one of the league's brightest young offensive minds.
Look no further than the NFL Network's hit morning show, Good Morning Football, where this week, host Peter Schrager awarded Coen with his Coach of the Week award.
It should be mentioned that a year hasn't even passed since the Bucs' last offensive coordinator, Dave Canales, was poached within the division to take over as the head coach for the Carolina Panthers. Looking ahead, Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is not only well aware but likely already preparing for the inevitable coaching predicament that will arise once this season concludes.
There are a few different options that Licht and his staff could consider when it comes to determining where and how they want Liam Coen to fit within the hierarchy of their coaching staff for the future. The Buccaneers could fire Todd Bowles and hire Liam Coen as his replacement, re-sign Coen to a new contract to keep him in his current role under Bowles while making him one the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL or let Coen interview for vacant head coaching jobs and hope that he isn't successful.
With the demand for Coen's services expected to intensify in the months to come, chances are the Buccaneers will need to act swiftly when their season ends. The thing is, if the Buccaneers were to make a deep postseason run, not only would that make Coen more appealing to other organizations, but it would also make the Bucs feel less justified in making the decision to move on from Bowles.
Jason Licht has his work cut out for him. Does he sacrifice Todd Bowles to keep Liam Coen in Tampa Bay? Does he roll the dice and try his best to keep both coaches together for at least one more season? Or does Licht's loyalty to Todd Bowles prevail, and force him to risk losing Coen to another franchise?
Whatever path Jason Licht chooses to take, one thing is clear. The future of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks a whole lot brighter with Liam Coen running the offense.
