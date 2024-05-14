WATCH: Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. Predicts Record-Breaking Contract
Antoine Winfield Jr. isn't much of a trash talker. He's the type of player who prefers to let his game do the talking. But that doesn't mean he lacks confidence.
Winfield Jr. agreed to a new 4-year, $84.1 million contract on Monday, making him the highest-paid defensive back in the entire league, the first time in NFL history that a safety has held that honor.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule Predictions For 2024
It's a significant investment for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but one they were happy to make. And it will forever be a monumental moment in history for Winfield, and his entire family.
Shortly after the news of the record-breaking deal went public, BucsGameday's JC Allen re-shared a video on Twitter that Winfield had originally posted on Instagram almost exactly a year ago. Looking back, the video serves as a great reminder of how Winfield's confident mindset allowed him to put together the career year that he did in 2023, and ultimately, earn this new record-breaking contract.
READ MORE: Social Media Reacts to Buccaneers Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s New Megadeal
The video shows Winfield, shirtless and drenched in sweat following a workout, discussing his goals for the upcoming season.
"We got that good work in. Big season ahead. I think I'm the only one that see it. but that's just how it's gotta be right now."
"What are you going for?" asked the person behind the camera.
"I want 10. I want All-Pro, Pro-Bowl, Super Bowl, want it all", he replied.
"And the final goal?"
"Highest paid. Highest paid this year, mark my words. I'm [going to] come back to this video and be like 'I did it', probably shed a tear. Because of all this work we're putting in right now. We [going to] make it happen.
He continued, "Power of the tongue. You gotta speak it into existence. All-Pro, highest paid. All-Pro, highest paid. All-Pro, highest paid. And eventually, its going to become reality. So, stay tuned."
It's pretty incredible to see this video resurface now, as Winfield, coming off a First Team All-Pro season, and having just signed a deal to become the highest paid safety in the NFL, is clearly a man of action. Not only did Winfield make his personal goals public, but he went out and accomplished them. It's a true testament to what can be achieved when determination meets hard work, and talent. For the Buccaneers, they're surely confident that those same attributes that got Winfield this far, will pay off for them too.
You can follow Collin Haalboom on Twitter.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.