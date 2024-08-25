Buccaneers’ Impressive Rookie Receiver Expected to be Named Starter Alongside Evans, Godwin
There’s been no shortage of hype for Jalen McMillan this offseason.
The Bucaneers drafted the talented receiver out of Washington with their fourth pick (139th overall) back in April. Since that time, McMillan has continued to impress those around the organization. His consistent performance on the field from rookie minicamp right up until the team’s final preseason game has captured the attention of teammates, coaches, and fans alike.
His positive attitude and strong work ethic have also assisted in building his reputation in Tampa.
Now, with his first NFL preseason officially behind him, it’s time for the Buccaneers to determine not only which players will make the team, but which of those have earned themselves more opportunity to play — at least to start the season.
Even if the public hasn’t yet received any answers regarding these decisions, that doesn’t mean they haven’t already been made behind closed doors. At least some of them.
According to BucsGameday’s own, JC Allen, McMillan has made enough of an impression on his coaches to earn himself a coveted starting position alongside star receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
It’s no secret that Jalen McMillan was under serious consideration for this role. But second year burner, Trey Palmer — who had plenty of moments last season — was expected by many to be named the starter.
Is this an indictment on Palmer? Absolutely not.
There’s no question that Trey Palmer will still receive plenty of opportunities to make his mark during his second season with the Bucs. If anything, this decision is more of a testament to just how impressive Jalen McMillan has been throughout his first NFL offseason.
The emergence of McMillan, in addition to what is an already impressive cast of established weapons, ensures the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have one of the strongest receiver rooms in the entire league for quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw to in 2024.
