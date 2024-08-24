Buccaneers Post-Training Camp 53-Man Roster Prediction
It's the end of training camp and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some hard decisions to make. Roster cut-down day is almost upon us, and the Bucs will begin to construct their roster for the regular season.
See who we think will stay and who could go in our last roster prediction before the start of the regular season:
Quarterbacks - 2
Baker Mayfield
Kyle Trask
Practice squad: John Wolford
Summary:
The Bucs roll into the season was just two quarterbacks like they did last season. Wolford wants to be in Tampa Bay and it makes sense for him to come back to the practice squad — the team will need roster spots at other positions.
Running Backs - 3
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
Sean Tucker
Injured Reserve: Chase Edmonds
Practice squad: D.J. Williams
Summary:
White looked efficient in his only preseason drive and is primed for a breakout season. Irving will see plenty of action and Tucker has grown leaps and bounds from last year. Edmonds will start the year on IR dealing with an injury while Williams heads to the practice squad.
Wide Receiver - 6
Mike Evans
Chris Godwin
Trey Palmer
Jalen McMillan
Kam Johnson
Cody Thompson
Injured Reserve: Rakim Jarrett
Practice squad: Ryan Miller, Tanner Knue
Summary:
Evans and Godwin are locked in as the starters and McMillan has officially won the third receiver spot. Palmer will still get plenty of opportunities to see the field and is the Bucs' best deep-threat option. With Jarrett heading to IR to start the season it makes way for the Bucs to keep Johnson and Thompson on the active roster. Johnson is a dynamic weapon and Thompson has done nothing but make plays in all facets of the game and show consistency. Miller and Knue are brought back on the practice squad. Shepherd heads to IR as he nurses an injury.
Tight End - 4
Cade Otton
Payne Durham
Devin Culp
Ko Kieft
Practice squad: Tanner Taula
Summary:
The Bucs keep four tight ends on the roster with Otton leading the way. The team is expecting a big jump from Payne and Culp has been involved as a move tight end displaying solid blocking as well. Kieft is a special teams ace and provides strong blocking skills. Taula missed most of camp with an injury but the flashes he showed throughout the offseason will get him brought back on the practice squad.
Offensive Line - 9
Tristan Wirfs
Ben Bredeson
Graham Barton
Cody Mauch
Luke Goedeke
Robert Hainsey
Brandon Walton
Justin Skule
Elijah Klein
Practice Squad: Luke Haggard, Lorenz Metz (exempt), Xavier Delgado
Summary:
The starting five are now set and are expected to elevate what has been an anemic rushing attack for the Bucs over the past few seasons. Behind the starters, the nine kept along the offensive line offer a good mix of versatility within the group. Walton can play inside and outside and the team has also been cross-training Klein at tackle as well as both guard spots. Skule is the swing tackle while Hainsey will be the backup center but will start to see reps at guard as well. Haggard should be a lock for the practice, as is Metz, who will not count towards the 16 practice squad members with an international exemption. Delgado could make the team but the Bucs could also look to the cut pool for an upgrade to develop.
Defensive Line - 6
Vita Vea
Calijah Kancey
Logan Hall
Greg Gaines
William Gholston
C.J. Brewer
Practice squad: Earnest Brown, Mike Greene
Summary:
Kancey and Vea are primed for big seasons while Hall needs to prove he can show growth in Year 3. Gholston and Gaines provide solid versatility and depth behind the starters. Brewer had a heck of a camp and preseason and gets the slight edge over Brown who lands on the practice squad with Mike Greene.
Outside Linebacker - 6
Yaya Diaby
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Anthony Nelson
Chris Braswell
Markess Watts
Jose Ramirez
Practice squad: Shaun Peterson Jr.
Summary:
Bucs go heavy at the outside linebacker position with youth. The new kickoff rules will likely require a different body type than in years past, which will benefit the linebacker positions the most. Diaby is an emerging star while Tryon-Shoyinka and Nelson provide veteran leadership and versatile play. Braswell should challenge for significant snaps early on while Watts and Ramirez have been lauded for their work and understanding of the defense all offseason. Shaun Peterson Jr. was banged up but made plays when healthy.
Inside Linebacker - 4
Lavonte David
K.J. Britt
SirVocea Dennis
J.J. Russell
Practice squad: Kalen DeLoach, Antonio Grier Jr.
Summary:
David and Britt are the unquestioned starters on the defense. Britt has stepped up and assumed a leadership role and it wouldn't be farfetched to see him be named a captain. Dennis provides depth behind both players and will have certain packages he's called upon to showcase his talents. Russell is a valuable special teams player and showed he could step in as a starter if needed last season. DeLoach has traits the Bucs want to work with and Antonio Grier Jr. stood out all camp with a knack for finding the ball.
Cornerback - 7
Jamel Dean
Zyon McCollum
Bryce Hall
Christian Izien (NCB/S)
Tykee Smith (NCB/S)
Tavierre Thomas (NCB)
Josh Hayes
Practice squad: Keenan Isaac, Tyrek Funderburk
Summary:
At first glance, it may seem like I'm going heavy at cornerback, but the team generally keeps six at the position. The difference here is both Izien and Smith can also play safety in a pinch, giving the team added versatility and depth. Dean and McCollum will need to produce more turnovers this season and of course, stay healthy. The Bucs did well to add solid depth at the nickel position but are lacking on the outside aside from Hall if injuries do occur. Hayes makes the cut over Funderburk and Isaac due to his special teams prowess but both are brought back to the practice squad.
Safety - 3
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Jordan Whitehead
Kaevon Merriweather
Practice Squad: Rashad Wisdom, Marcus Banks
Summary:
With the flexibility of Izien, Smith and Thomas all cross-trained at safety, the Bucs can afford to go with just three true safeties at the position. Marcus Banks and Wisdom both made plays throughout camp and the preseason and land on the practice squad.
Special Teams -3
K Chase McLaughlin
P Jake Camarda
LS Zach Triner
Summary:
No changes here from last season, as keeping the continuity of this unit together makes more sense than saving a few dollars.
