Buccaneers Best Dolphins in Final Preseason Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a strong showing in their final preseason game against the Dolphins, and that's exactly what they did.
The Bucs beat the Dolphins 24-14 on Friday, finishing the preseason with a 2-1 record heading into the bye week before the regular season begins. The starters only played one drive, but it was a nice one for the home crowd at Raymond James Stadium.
Tampa Bay's drive couldn't have started any better. The Bucs took the ball and led a commanding drive down the field, using Rachaad White frequently in the run-and-pass game. Baker Mayfield hit Jalen McMillan on a deep ball and McMillan got in-bounds, and though challenged, the call stood. The Bucs capped the drive with a Rachaad White touchdown and the kick is good, going up 7-0. The Miami Dolphins weren't able to drum up any offense the whole quarter, and once the starters for the Bucs came out after the scoring drive. Kyle Trask's offense wasn't able to get anything going either.
The Buccaneers would keep it rolling in the second quarter. Kicker Chase McLaughlin kicked a field goal from 51 yards out, proving he can still be a consistent kicker. Then, with about seven minutes left in the second quarter, Trask floated a nice pass to wideout Ryan Miller on a play-action concept to bring the score up to 17-0. The Dolphins struck back toward the end of the half, with QB Skylar Thompson finding TE Hayden Rucci for a passing TD with 2:22 to go. The half ended 17-7 with the Buccaneers up by 10 points.
The Dolphins struck first in the third quarter, and it happened to be at the very end of it. With about 1:08 to go, Skylar Thompson hit WR Kyric McGowan for a touchdown on 2nd and Goal to bring the score to 17-14. The Buccaneers weren't able to score in the third quarter, but they were driving when it ended.
The Buccaneers would cash in on that drive, with Kyle Trask throwing a touchdown pass to Tanner Knue for a two-yard score to increase Tampa Bay's lead to 24-14. Miami was not able to respond in time during the rest of the fourth quarter, with LB Antonio Grier even netting an interception on Skylar Thompson. And when the final whistle blew, Tampa Bay was on top to end its preseason campaign.
The Buccaneers now turn to the regular season, where they'll face the Washington Commanders in Week 1 at Raymond James Stadium.
