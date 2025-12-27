How to watch Buccaneers vs Dolphins, TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the verge of not making the playoffs for the first time since 2019 with two games left in the regular season after losing to the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.

Fortunately for the Bucs they aren’t completely eliminated from playoff contention and get the Miami Dolphins who have turned towards rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers behind center and then a rematch against the Panthers in Week 18.

Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got you covered. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to follow every snap live, BucsGameday has all the details you need.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Miami Dolphins Game Details

• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Miami Dolphins

• Date: Sunday, December 28th

• Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM EST

• Location: Miami Gardens, Florida | Hard Rock Stadium

What channel is Buccaneers vs Dolphins on?

The Buccaneers-Panthers game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for channel information.

How to stream Buccaneers vs Dolphins live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NFL+ (mobile only)

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM in Tampa)

• Dolphins Radio Network (BIG 105.9 FM in Miami)

• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Buccaneers vs Dolphins betting odds

• Spread: Buccaneers -6

• Over/Under: 44.5

• Moneyline: Buccaneers -290, Dolphins +235

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Buccaneers vs. Dolphins preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head south to Miami Gardens to face off against the Miami Dolphins in a matchup of two pretty bad teams.

As the Buccaneers have gotten healthier, they have somehow managed to get worse. They have lost six out of their last eight, including three straight divisional losses. The offense hasn’t produced to the level that is expected even with so many weapons in large part due to poor play calling and a lack of protection in the middle of the offensive line.

On defense, the Bucs have also struggled to get home once getting pressure, have been gashed over and over by running games, and have been lackluster in coverage.

Fortunately, the Bucs will be getting the Dolphins who have also struggled throughout the 2025 season. The defense hasn’t been great in Miami and Tampa Bay should look to exploit them early and often.

Miami has also made a quarterback change, turning to rookie Quinn Ewers over Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson. The Bucs’ defense will want to get to the young signal caller early, forcing him to make bad decisions that they can take advantage of. The main priority outside of that, will be stopping De’Von Achane and the run game.

