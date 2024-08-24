5 Instant Takeaways From the Buccaneers' Preseason Win Over Dolphins
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking for a strong ending to their 2024 preseason, and that's exactly what they got.
The Bucs defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-14 in a game they never really lost control of, and it was just the momentum the team needed heading into the week before the regular season. As always, BucsGameday was live on scene, and we have five instant takeaways from all the action at Raymond James Stadium.
Todd Bowles gets his wish
Head coach Todd Bowles wanted to see cohesion and communication on Tampa Bay's first drive, and boy, did he get it. The Buccaneers offense came out firing and marched commandingly down the field to score on its first drive, making short work of Miami's defense. In fact, the offense looked so good that Todd Bowles pulled them after the first drive.
If the Bucs can make real games look like that, they'll be totally fine.
The run game might be real
Rachaad White got his first crack behind the line in 2024, and he made the most of it. He only carried the ball four times but got some chunk gains and scored a rushing touchdown to cap off Tampa Bay's only offensive drive.
All-in-all, the Buccaneers averaged 4.6 yards per carry on 102 yards — a great day at the office for the rushing attack once again. It may just be that offensive coordinator Liam Coen has cracked the running game, and if he has, this offense could gain a whole new dimension.
Roster cutdowns will be tough
There are a lot of talented players on this roster. LB Antonio Grier Jr. made an interception and had six total tackles, DB Rashad Wisdom made some nice plays breaking up passes and defensive tackle Earnest Graham found his way into the backfield constantly. On the offensive side, both Ryan Miller and Tanner Knue caught touchdowns to help the Bucs secure the win.
Roster cut-down day is Tuesday, and Todd Bowles will have a lot of hard decisions to make with this roster in certain areas.
Chase McLaughlin isn't going anywhere
Bucs fans have been somewhat spooked after Chase McLaughlin missed two kicks in preseason, but he went ahead and silenced some doubters by drilling a 51-yard field goal in the beginning of the second quarter. It looks like he can still make the big kicks, folks.
Special teams needs work
The Dolphins ate up Tampa Bay's special teams unit, returning three punts for 42 yards and three kickoffs for 84 yards total. That's an area that the Bucs have always struggled with over the years, and that sort of play won't be as easy to swallow if it happens in the regular season. With roster cutdowns, it will be interesting to see how the unit either improves or regresses.
