Buccaneers Starting CB Ranked Middle of Pack in PFF Cornerback Rankings
There are no lies told when discussing how well the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passing defense performed in 2023. They ranked near the bottom of the league in that category despite having a top-five rushing defense, a top-five red zone defense, and a top-10 scoring defense. They lacked strength on the backend in part due to a lack of edge rush, and they were still ranked middle of the pack in interceptions and near the bottom of the league in passes defended. That isn't what we come to expect from a Todd Bowles defense.
The Buccaneers' secondary will look a bit different in 2024 after adding safety Jordan Whitehead in free agency to pair back up with Antoine Winfield Jr., who just became the highest-paid DB in NFL history, adding slot corner and nickel competition for former UDFA Christian Izien and trading former starting CB Carlton Davis III to Detroit, opening up the starting cornerback slot opposite of Jamel Dean for Zyon McCollum.
READ MORE: Bleacher Report Grades Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady Signing in 2020
Outside of Antoine Winfield Jr., the only other solidified piece in the Bucs' starting rotation is CB Jamel Dean, who has been solid for the team since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Auburn. Dean missed portions of the 2023 season due to injury, but according to Pro Football Focus, he is still one of the top cornerbacks in the league, ranking him 18th overall.
"Dean is as consistent as they come, as he has earned a 70.0-plus coverage grade in all five of his seasons as a pro. He recorded a career-high 18 stops in 2023 and has missed a grand total of 15 tackles in his five-year career."
Dean is one of the most sure-fire tacklers in the league at his position and as mentioned by PFF, he is one of the most consistent in coverage as well. He isn't going to blow you away with splashy plays, but he always seems to be in the right place at the right time. Last season, Dean's stats slipped from what he was able to do in coverage in his previous seasons. He only managed to defend a total of four passes and failed to haul in any interceptions.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' Lack of Edge Rush Could Lead to Team Missing Playoffs in 2024
With how Todd Bowles wants his defense to play, a large aspect of that is creating turnovers and for the Buccaneers to grow as a team in 2024 they will need to get back to their old ways of creatic havoc for opposing offenses. If Dean can remain his steady self, there is promise for a bounce-back type of season from the veteran.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.