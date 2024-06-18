Three Potential Breakout Players for the Buccaneers in 2024
Since Tom Brady’s retirement, Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht has somehow managed to rebuild his roster without taking a major step back. It’s an impressive feat, especially when you consider the cap situation the team found themselves in a year ago. A key ingredient to his formula has been re-signing proven veteran players while also bringing in a plethora of young and talented prospects through the draft.
With some valuable experience under their belts, a collection of those younger players will be asked to take a big step forward in 2024. That said, a greater opportunity doesn’t always ensure greater results.
Whether it’s based on the opportunity they’ll have this season, the abilities they possess, or a combination of both, let’s focus on three players who have a golden opportunity to break out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024.
Zyon McCollum
There’s no denying the fact that Zyon McCollum possesses a tantalizing combination of physical attributes and athleticism. But playing the cornerback position at the NFL level is hard — like, really hard, and young corners generally need quite a few reps before a proper evaluation of their skills can be made. Which isn’t just because of the size and abilities of NFL receivers, but the complex defensive schemes that they need to learn. For a small school player like McCollum, who played his college ball at Sam Houston State, that learning curve becomes even steeper based on the quality of competition he faced at the collegiate level.
But McCollum’s adjustment period is now over. He’s had two years to learn Todd Bowles’ playbook while being gradually acclimated to the league after playing in a limited role (in addition to special teams) behind two veteran cornerbacks in Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis. The latter has since been traded, leaving the door open for McCollum to claim his spot as the team’s starting outside corner opposite Dean.
The reality is that 2024 will be a make-or-break season for Zyon McCollum. If he’s unable to adjust to the challenge of playing on the outside, it will be glaringly obvious. With limited depth at the position — which speaks to the team’s confidence in his abilities — McCollum’s performance this season will go a long way towards determining how good the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be.
Cade Otton
Cade Otton proved to be a serviceable tight end during his sophomore campaign in 2023. He showed plenty of improvement as a blocker, and as a receiver, he increased his production in every category while doubling his touchdown total from his rookie season. Still, it wasn’t until the final few games of 2024 that Otton appeared to be really hitting his stride. His quarterback, Baker Mayfield, clearly took notice and relied on Otton in big moments down the stretch. In the team’s two playoff games, Otton hauled in 13 catches on 19 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown.
Similar to the situation with Zyon McCollum, the Buccaneers didn’t invest any meaningful assets into the tight end position during the offseason, which ultimately indicates that both the front office and coaching staff believe that Otton can take another step forward in Year 3. Also similar to McCollum is Cade Otton’s attitude and work ethic. Both players have demonstrated a tireless commitment to their improvement. Whether it be putting time in during the offseason, the film room, or just being good teammates, both players have shown they fully understand what it means to be a professional. If you’re going to bet on any player taking a big step forward, those are the types of attributes you want to see before it happens.
Calijah Kancey
The Bucs’ 2023 first-round pick, Calijah Kancey certainly made his presence felt in his debut season. Despite missing the majority of training camp, the entire preseason and a few games in the regular season, Kancey still managed to collect 4 sacks and 10 TFL (which was second on the team behind Yaya Diaby) on the season. Looking beyond the boxscore, Kancey proved that he belongs on an NFL field. Although it took some time for him to work through his injury, his elite quickness and agility for a defensive tackle showed up all year long. Not only that, but the undersized defensive tackle proved to be a better run defender than was initially expected coming out of Pitt.
With his first season now under his belt, a clean bill of health, and a full offseason to prepare it’s safe to assume that Calijah Kancey is poised for a breakout campaign in Year 2. The continuity of the Bucs’ interior defensive line should also work in his favor. Familiarity in terms of the defensive scheme and communication with guys like Vita Vea, Logan Hall, and William Gholston in the trenches should result in more production from the talented Pitt product.
