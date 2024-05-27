PFF Ranks Yet Another Buccaneers Skill Player Low in 2024
In his third year as an NFL running back, Rachaad White is entering his second as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter and is coming off his first 1,500 (total) yard season as a pro.
One clear goal others will have for White, and he'll likely have for himself, is for the running back to have 1,000 yards rushing for the Buccaneers in 2024. Perhaps the fact he's yet to do that is why the back finds himself ranked lower than those who watch him closely would expect.
"White doubled his total yards from scrimmage from 771 yards to 1,539 in 2023, but his efficiency on the ground dropped to 3.6 yards per attempt," Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus wrote. "Despite that, White was a big factor in the Buccaneers' offense, earning a 67.6 grade.
"Like (Buffalo Bills running back James) Cook, the second-year pro made an impact in the passing game, catching 64 passes for 549 yards, and will continue to be a primary facet of the Buccaneers' offense."
In Valentino's ranking of starting running backs Cook comes in No. 24 while White lands at No. 26.
While White comes in fairly low, he's not the bottom of the barrel in the NFC South Division. That distinction goes to Chubba Hubbard of the Carolina Panthers, who ranked No. 28 out of 32.
Meanwhile, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara clocks in at No. 21, and Atlanta Falcons back Bijan Robinson ranks No. 5.
