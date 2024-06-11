Five Observations From Day 1 of Buccaneers 2024 Mandatory Minicamp
Day 1 of mandatory minicamp is in the books. Most players were there, but not everyone participated and some players really stuck out — BucsGameday was there on the scene as usual, and there were a few things to note from Day 1.
Here are five observations from Tuesday's mandatory minicamp action:
Tristan Wirfs Holds In
We've written a whole separate article on this, but Tristan Wirfs is present at mandatory minicamp but not participating — or "holding in", as it were. This is better than holding out, obviously, as Wirfs maintains his commitment to the Buccaneers and being in the building, but his lack of participation sends a clear message to the team that he still wants a contract as he gears up to play on his fifth-year option.
Whether or not he holds out of training camp is now the story, though doing so there would make it a little tougher for him to stay in game shape and learn the offense.
Randy Gregory Doesn't Show
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Randy Gregory did not show up to mandatory minicamp today, and head coach Todd Bowles has stated that it's an unexcused absence. Gregory is currently involved with a lawsuit against the NFL, but that doesn't have much to do with the Buccaneers, so he should certainly be here.
Gregory is a vet who could add to Tampa Bay's pass rush, but he also is unlikely to contribute to special teams and could be third or fourth on the pecking order for Tampa Bay. If he doesn't show up for the next few practices, he'll be behind the ball on learning the offense and could be in danger of getting cut.
Chris Braswell Shines
Buccaneers edge rusher Chris Braswell had himself a day. He got two "sacks" during 11v11 work, and though the pads aren't on, he looks impressive with his ability to get into the backfield. Todd Bowles was very complimentary as well, saying that Braswell has a lot of power as an edge rusher and that he's excited to see him work in pads.
Ben Bredeson Still in Lead for Guard Spot
Ben Bredeson was with the first line twice in the three OTA practices media saw, with Sua Opeta filling in once, and he was with the first line today. That would seem to give him at least a bit of a leg up on the guard competition, but as we've said ad nauseam, the pads aren't on yet. Opeta may gain back some ground in training camp, but if Bredeson is starting there the next two days, he'll definitely be the favorite going into camp.
Vita Vea Slims Down
Vita Vea looks a bit trimmer in mandatory minicamp. This is our first look at him, since he didn't attend OTAs, and it's been reported that he'd lost weight during the offseason — as it turns out, he was working out with former Bucs DT Ndamukong Suh during the break, and he looks refreshed and ready to play at a new weight.
Vea is quite the jokester, so he wouldn't actually tell us what he's playing at right now, joking that he had in fact gained 20 pounds. We'll figure it out when the roster is released, but until then, he looks good heading into this part of the offseason.
