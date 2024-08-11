Buccaneers Rookie RB Scores His First Touchdown in Preseason
With the starters mostly sidelined for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opening preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was an opportunity for the backups to show what they can do.
After a three-and-out on their first drive, Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask led the Bucs on an eight play, 77-yard drive that culminated in a Bucs touchdown. Gains of 24 to Ryan Miller, 19 to Jalen McMillan, and 21 to Trey Palmer set the Tampa Bay Buccaneers up inside the 10-yard line. Two plays later it was rookie running back Bucky Irving who ran it in for the score.
The Bucs are counting on Irving to be an intrical part of the offense spelling starter Rachaad White and utilizing his shiftiness as a change of pace on offense.
Irving was drafted out of Oregon in the fourth round of the NFL draft with the intention of relieving the load on Rachaad White. He was known in college as a back who could evade tackles, and he certainly showcased that ability on this play. If he is able to do this consistently throughout his rookie year, Tampa Bay's rushing attack could see a whole new dimension when the regular season gets going in September.
