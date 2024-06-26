Buccaneers' 2024 First-Round Pick Projected to All-Rookie Team by NFL.com
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some trouble on the interior offensive line for 2023, and they tried to rectify it by drafting a center in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Bucs selected Graham Barton with the No, 26 pick in the NFL Draft, moving him from left tackle where he played in college to center. Teammates and coaches alike have said a lot of great things about Barton, and now, the national media is catching on, to.
NFL.com writer Chad Reuter made his predictions for the 2024 All-Rookie team, and he had Barton getting the nod at center. Here's what he had to say about Tampa Bay's first-round pick going into next season:
"The Buccaneers landed the best center in the draft, a much-needed addition for a team that wants to win a fourth straight NFC South title and make a deeper playoff run this time around. Barton can play any spot on the offensive line despite his average length. Also, he possesses the intelligence to handle calling protections and making adjustments in the middle of the line. There are many accolades in his future, including a spot on the 2024 All-Rookie Team."
Barton is set to replace Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey, who will likely serve as a backup with the ability to compete for a guard spot. Barton will first have to learn the offensive system under Liam Coen, and he's looked toward the rest of the team and their learning experiences to help get the offense down himself.
I just think keeping my head above water and taking in as much as I can, just trying to listen to everyone," Barton said after mandatory minicamp. "Understanding my position as a rookie, I just got here, I don’t know anything. [I am] telling myself that and trying to soak everything in has kind of been my mindset."
