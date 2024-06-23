Buccaneers Star Running Back Sends Message to Fantasy Football Players Everywhere
Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting running back Rachaad White recently appeared on the Jim Rome show to discuss a variety of topics.
One of those topics was the influence that fantasy football, combined with social media, has had on the interactions that occur between fans and players.
Despite casually referencing some troubling comments he’s received in the past, it’s obvious from his comments that Rachaad White has a generally positive opinion of fantasy football and those who choose to participate.
“I don’t knock fantasy football users and people that play it. Do I think some of it is crazy? It is, but it’s a crazy world we live in. I don’t sit there and try to say ‘Oh you know, somebody said they [were] going to kill me… I mean, it’s life, man. At the end of the day, I’m happy that people enjoy playing fantasy football.”
He did send a bit of a message in terms of wanting fans to understand the perspective of the players, though.
“I’m trying to do my job. I want 100 yards rushing every game. I want this amount of catches or receptions every game. I want to do whatever I can to touch the ball and be electric to help my team win.” He continued, “I just want fantasy football users to understand guys are trying for sure to get you your wins, or your dub, or whatever. But they’re not really thinking about it because they’re trying to win themselves to put their teams and their families in a better position.”
As Rachaad White continues his unofficial media tour this offseason, it's becoming clear just how easy-going of a person he is. Considering the positive spin he put on his experience of receiving death threats from disappointed fantasy football players, I'd say it's fair to consider him 'resilient' as well.
