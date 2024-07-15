Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC Rival's Biggest Do-Over is Legendary Bucs Moment
Barber shuts down The Vet. The christening of The Linc.
The play that likely goes down in Tampa Bay Buccaneers lore as the single-most important play in franchise history will be that of Hall of Fame nickel corner Ronde Barber picking off Eagles QB Donovan McNabb deep in Bucs' territory and taking it to the house to secure the 2002 NFC Championship in what would be The Vet's last hosting of an NFL game.
The Buccaneers would go on to win their first-ever Super Bowl that season, but for Eagles fans, it is a haunting play — and according to CBS Sports, it is the all-time do-over for the franchise.
"Down 20-10, the Eagles were on the verge of making it a three-point game with 3:27 left in the 2002 NFC Championship game against the Buccaneers. After two consecutive completions to Antonio Freeman, Donovan McNabb looked his way one too many times. On first-and-goal from the Buccaneers' 10-yard line, McNabb's pass intended for Freeman was picked off by Rhonde Barber, who stepped in front of Freeman before racing across the field for the game-clinching score.
In hindsight, McNabb probably would have thrown the ball to Duce Staley, who was open on the other side of the hash marks. The loss was the Eagles' final game at Veterans Stadium, the franchise's home for more than 30 years."
What a sour taste for Philly fans. It can't get much worse than that.
Losing your last game in your stadium where so much success was had in that fashion is just heartbreaking. But for the Buccaneers and their fans, shutting down The Vet in that fashion and then christening Lincoln Financial Field the year after felt great for a team that has now become a regular rival. There is nothing quite like rubbing salt in the wound and Ronde Barber did just that.
