Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Center
Training camp inches ever closer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there are still a lot of uncertainties that will need to be answered when players report to the Advent training facility. Roster spots are up for grabs as well as key battles for starting positions along the offense and defense. A new offense is also being installed that will take time to learn the intricacies. And rookies who are set to have key roles on the team will need to show they can handle the first obstacle in their inaugural season.
Throughout this series, we'll examine the battles for starting jobs, backup positions, and players vying for final roster spots. Up next is the center position.
Battle For The Starting Job
Graham Barton
The Bucs came into to the offseason wanting to get bigger along the interior and spent their first-round pick and resources in free agency doing so. With Barton, the team is getting an extremely athletic, high-IQ player who has experience at the position and can provide an immediate upgrade should he win the starting job. Throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Barton was seen splitting reps with Robert Hainsey with the first unit and that will likely continue when training camp begins. It's hard to judge offensive linemen without pads on, but Barton's athleticism and quickness jump out right away. When pads come on the second week of camp we'll finally get to see what the Bucs' future at the position looks like.
Robert Hainsey
After starting the last two seasons at center for the Bucs the writing is on the wall for Hainsey. The fourth-year center wasn't terrible, but often found himself outmatched by bigger and stronger defensive tackles. He filled in admirably for Ryan Jensen after he suffered a career-ending injury and really started to come on last year toward the latter half of the season. The competition is not over yet for Hainsey, but he will need to have a stellar camp and prove to the Bucs brass the line as a whole is better with him at center and Barton at another position.
Backup
Unlike the battle for the starting left guard spot, the loser of the competition for the starting center becomes a bit murkier. If The Bucs decide the best five offensive linemen are with Hainsey at center, it's possible that Barton moves into the left guard position and starts there his rookie year. It would likely be less of an adjustment after playing left tackle in college and he has the athleticism to succeed there. However, if Hainsey loses the battle there is the possibility he joins the fray at left guard if it happens early into training camp — especially having Ben Bredeson on the roster who can also play center. However, Hainsey likely slots in as the backup center if he can't fend off Barton.
Vying For A Spot
Avery Jones
Jones signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent after this year's draft and faces long odds to make the roster. As the only developmental center on the roster, however, he may land on the practice squad with a good camp — especially since Hainsey is a free agent next year. He also provides some guard flexibility.
Summary
The likely scenario is that Barton wins the starting center job out of camp regulating Hainsey to a backup after getting the starting nod the past two seasons. There is a world where a center-needy team that suffers an injury in camp could trade for Hainsey as well. But with the Bucs' emphasis of building quality depth, they would need to be blown away with an offer and even that might not move the needle. Barton looks poised to win the job, though, which will likely spell the departure of Hainsey next offseason.
