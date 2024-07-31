BREAKING: Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Reportedly Suffers Season Ending Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly suffered a serious blow to their offensive line depth on Tuesday night.
Buccaneers guard Sua Opeta, who the team signed from the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency to compete for the left guard spot against Ben Bredeson, reportedly suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday night during training camp practice, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Opeta and Bredeson were competing for the left guard spot which was vacant for 2024 after the departures of both Matt Feiler and Aaron Stinnie in free agency. The injury is a big blow regardless of whether or not Opeta was set to win the position — with Opeta down, Bredeson will win the competition by default, but it puts the team in a rough spot should he or right guard Cody Mauch go down during the regular season.
Opeta started few games for the Philadelphia Eagles during his career in the NFL, and now, he'll have to wait another year in an attempt to prove himself. He was signed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in 2024, so it will be up to the team if they wish to extend him next year.
Opeta's injury leaves Tampa Bay Buccaneers sixth-round draft pick Elijah Klein and lineman Robert Hainsey the most likely available options at backup guard, with undrafted free agent Xavier Delgado also an option.
