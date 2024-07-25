Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Sets Clear Goal for 2024 Season
In a lot of ways, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has received the respect he deserves after four standout seasons in the NFL.
It's hard to call the highest-paid defensive back in the league disrespected, and certainly Winfield Jr. has gotten more national credit for his play with the Buccaneers than others like linebacker Lavonte David have.
Still, given that he's received just one trip to the Pro Bowl and one spot on the First-Team All-Pro roster, there's still room for growth in that arena — because most who have watched him grow from a second-round pick by Tampa Bay to what he is today would say he's earned more.
While we don't know if those kinds of accolades alone motivate Winfield Jr.,, there's no concern that money is going to change him and that he's suddenly going to cease being an impact player for the Bucs just because he's getting some national love.
“My goal every year is to do better than I did in the previous year and staying true to what I do every single year, and every day I’m out here. I try to get better," Winfield Jr. said on Wednesday following the first practice of training camp. " It’s not like I’m complacent or anything. I still have goals that I want to reach and I still have things that I want to do and so I still have that mindset that I’m going to come out here, put the work in, and get better.”
There are some other factors that contribute to Winfield being a more-known Buccaneers defender than some of his older teammates.
Being an NFC South Division Champion three of his four years, winning the Super Bowl the one season his team didn't win the division, and never getting an early start to his offseason vacation certainly helps national fans and media see him in a positive light.
But none of that should shade the hard work and clutch play that has put Winfield Jr. firmly atop the defensive back food chain. Even if we all know the next biggest defensive backs contract is right around the corner in this NFL salary cap economy.
And hearing that Winfield plans to not just work as hard as ever, but also remember who he was before the market-setting contract, lends confidence that the best has yet to come for No. 31.
