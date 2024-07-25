Bucs News: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Has The 'Keys To The Bus'
Coming into training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this summer is a different experience for quarterback Baker Mayfield. Last season, he was in a heated battle with Kyle Trask for the right to be the Bucs signal caller, but this season he’s officially the starter with no competition in sight.
Mayfield won the competition and went on to lead the Buccaneers to a fourth straight NFC South crown and moments away from an NFC Championship game appearance. He was rewarded for his play in the offseason with a three-year, $100 million contract, earmarking him as the team’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.
However, just because he isn’t facing competition this season doesn’t mean things will be easier on him. Mayfield will have a lot more on his plate in new offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s offense. The Bucs put a lot of faith in Mayfield this season to replicate and even exceed his performance in the 2023 season and right now he’s in the drivers seat to do just that.
“Baker has the keys to the bus,” Bowles said. “He’s driving it. He’s comfortable, we’re comfortable with him. We’re both in a great place right now. He has to run the offense — we talked about this, as far as getting the ball out where he needs to get the ball out and understanding the offense and making the correct checks. I think he’s taken it upon his shoulders. He came back in great shape and we expect him to do that. There’s a lot more stability there than there was last year.”
Even with the starting gig locked up and his new $100 million contract, the chip on Mayfield’s shoulder hasn’t diminished.
“He’s probably got a bigger chip [on his shoulder] now,” Bowles said. “Baker is going to be the same every day. He works his tail off to be the best he can be. The guys believe in him and would run through a brick wall for him. I don’t see any change.”
Mayfield has a way of rallying not just the offense but also the defensive players on the team, and as Bowles alluded. many of them would run the gauntlet for him. He is often seen warming up with the defensive players before practice and they have talked glowingly of what he's brought to the team in terms of attitude, character, and leadership. With both sides of the ball bought into Mayfield, all that's left to do is go out there be himself and win games.
