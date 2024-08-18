Promising Bucs Defensive Back Suffers Knee Injury Against Jaguars
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be dealing with another injury scare for one of its players, and hopefully, it turns out okay once again.
Buccaneers safety Kaevon Merriweather left the game with a knee injury on a 3rd and 1 play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter. Merriweather went down holding his knee, and while he was attended to by trainers almost immediately and stayed down on the ground for a while, he was eventually able to walk off the field on his own power.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Expected to Release Veteran Outside Linebacker
We likely won't find out what happened to Merriweather until after the game, but the injury would be a hit to Tampa Bay's safety depth. Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead, the latter of whom is currently injured himself, will make up the starting safety lineup, but Merriweather is next in line. The depth behind him would be shaky at best, so Tampa Bay will hope his knee is alright.
Last year, Merriweather started two games at safety and netted 21 tackles, 12 solo tackles and defended one pass. He also has been a big special teams contributor, so the Buccaneers will also hope he's in good health for the talent he provides in that area, too.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Senior NFL Reporter Expects Buccaneers to Repeat as NFC South Champs
• Buccaneers Defensive Position Group Named League's 'Shakiest' by ESPN
• Former Buccaneers Return Man Reaches Injury Settlement With Panthers
• Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Teasing NFL Return Ahead of Broadcast Career