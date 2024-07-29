ESPN Names Buccaneers Linebacker as Potential Breakout Candidate in 2024
There are quite a few players who could break out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, but one player in particular could make a big splash.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was highly touted in 2020 for his prowess in the team's Super Bowl run, but downhill play in the years after led to him leaving for the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. As a result, the next man up is K.J. Britt, who has been with the team since 2021.
Now, he's set to start. And according to a recent ESPN article, he has the potential to be a breakout player.
ESPN ranked the 25 candidates they believe are most likely to break out in 2024, and not only did Britt make the list, but he came in at No. 9. Writer Aaron Schatz wrote plenty to explain the top 10 ranking:
"It took a while, but Britt finally got his chance when the Buccaneers benched Devin White near the end of last season. Britt barely played in his rookie year and missed half of his second season on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Then he started six of the final eight games in 2023, including both of Tampa Bay's playoff games. Now he's set to take over for White — who signed with Philadelphia in the offseason — as the starting inside linebacker next to veteran Lavonte David."
That being said, Schatz wasn't entirely free of concerns for Britt. He particularly mentioned woes in coverage as a potential weak point for him in 2024:
"Britt is very aggressive with a downhill, attacking style. He's very strong against the run, which was the clear difference between him and White last season. He needs to improve his pass coverage, which is what dropped him in the 2021 draft. He gave up five completions in coverage in the playoff game against Detroit. "In some coverages I need to slow down," Britt told the press after last season. 'I get myself in trouble trying to see too much.'"
Britt will certainly look to improve that aspect of the game going forward, and he'll also have to do it with linebacker SirVocea Dennis waiting in the wings. All-in-all, this should serve to be a big campaign for the fourth-year linebacker.
