Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Inside Linebacker
Training camp is upon us for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there are still a lot of uncertainties that will need to be answered when players report to the Advent training facility. Roster spots are up for grabs as well as key battles for starting positions along the offense and defense. A new offense is also being installed that will take time to learn the intricacies. And rookies who are set to have key roles on the team will need to show they can handle the first obstacle in their inaugural season.
Throughout this series, we'll examine the battles for starting jobs, backup positions, and players vying for final roster spots. Up next is Inside Linebacker position.
Starters
Lavonte David
David returns for his twelfth season and is the unquestioned captain of the defense. Father Time comes for us all, but he hasn't yet come for the decorated linebacker. Last season was one of his best seasons as a pro racking up 134 tackles, 17 for loss, 4.5 sacks, five pass breakups and a forced fumble to go with stellar coverage per usual. At this point of his career, David is taking it year to year, but with another season like his last, there is sure to be more in the tank for the future Hall of Famer.
K.J. Britt
After Devin White's benching, Britt was a bright spot at the linebacker position. While he doesn't possess the speed and range of White, he is a cerebral linebacker who puts in the extra work to be the best he can be at his craft. He will be the starting linebacker next to David for at least the first two downs but will need to prove he can stay on the field in obvious passing downs or may cede some snaps to Sirvocea Dennis.
Backup
SirVocea Dennis
Dennis is locked into the number three spot but will have plenty of opportunities to see himself on the field this season. He is a rangy defender who is more in the mold of Lavonte David and has the coverage prowess to be a factor in obvious passing downs. Likely the heir apparent to David, Dennis will spend at least this season waiting in the wings learning as much as he can before potentially assuming a full-time role in the future.
Vying For A Spot
J.J. Russell
Russell had a lights-out training camp and preseason in 2023, but it wasn't enough to secure a spot on the active roster initially. Though he was called up midseason, Russell was a special teams core player for the Bucs and even started a game against the Colts when injuries struck the room. He played well in that game, notching his first career sack, and he has the inside track at the fourth spot on the roster but will be pushed.
Kalen DeLoach
DeLoach was one of the prizes of undrafted free agency after an uber-productive season at FSU. While undersized, he has put on added weight this offseason and has drawn the eye of fellow undersized linebacker Lavonte David. If the Bucs elect to keep five linebackers rostered as they did much of last year, DeLoach is likely to stick around — his combination of speed and production make him an intriguing candidate for special packages on the field and special teams.
Vi Jones
Jones joined the Bucs practice squad last season and faces an uphill battle to make the team. He is likely in competition for a spot on the practice squad and will need a good camp to beat out other players vying for a spot there.
Antonio Grier Jr.
The former USF Bull transferred to Arkansas for his final season of eligibility but racked up 265 tackles, 23.5 for loss, 10 sacks, five forced fumbles, three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and four pass breakups over his college career. He made some plays in the offseason and may have the inside track for a practice squad spot over Jones.
Summary
The Bucs look to be in a good spot this season at the linebacker position after some initial concern. David returned for another season, which gives the unit stability and a playmaker who has shown no signs of slowing down. While Britt may not have the speed of White, he is more sound in his technique and assignments. The depth looks capable of filling in if there are injuries and could likely see packages based on their talents to get them on the field. While it's a year-to-year wait-and-see with David, the Bucs should be all alright at the inside linebacker position for the 2024 season.
