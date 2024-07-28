5 Key Takeaways From Day 4 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
Day 4 of training camp is complete, and it also served as a landmark day of sorts. It's the last day the team will practice without pads on before moving to them on Day 5, where the intensity will likely increase going forward.
As always, BucsGameday was there in person to report on the action, and we've got five takeaways for you down below:
Pass rush rules again
The pass rush has looked really, really good every day in camp, and that didn't change on Day 4. Pressure was frequent again, and outside linebacker Yaya Diaby had a particularly strong day, with a notable rep where he dominated Tristan Wirfs to get a would-be sack if they were wearing pads.
That will be the big challenge. The Bucs are in pads on Day 5, and whether or not the pass rush will get to keep up now that the offensive line gets an advantage back remains to be seen.
Baker Mayfield is (mostly) on point
Baker Mayfield had a great Day 4 after a Day 3 he said was admittedly not his best. He had multiple good deep shots, including one on a post route to Trey Palmer, and he had some great passes on goalline fades to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Simply put, he was baking.
His only error in practice was a floater that got picked off by Zyon McCollum, but aside from that, he put together a really nice day.
Penalties continue in camp
Referees will likely be coming soon once pads come on, especially as the team begins game sim work and joint practices begin in a few weeks. Penalties were a factor in Day 3, and they continued in Day 4.
Yaya Diaby was caught jumping offsides during the middle of an 11v11 period. Additionally, that Baker Mayfield ball we mentioned above also had tackle Luke Goedeke holding, which would have probably been declined in a real game. Overall, there's a bit to work on with discipline.
Chris Godwin has a day
Chris Godwin is looking to have a bounce-back year after not getting in the end zone as much as he could in 2023, and he could be on the way to making that happen. He had two touchdowns today in red zone work, catching one on a great back-shoulder fade over Antoine WInfield Jr. and another in the middle of the end zone after doing well to get open.
Interceptions everywhere
The defensive backs once again feasted today. Three different players — Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum and SirVocea Dennis all came down with interceptions. This has been a big focus for Todd Bowles in the defense, as the turnovers didn't come all that often last year when they needed to, and perhaps the math will finally even out for the secondary on that front this year.
