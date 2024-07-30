Tampa Bay Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs Clears Rumors Regarding Contract Negotiations
Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs has been the next guy up to sign an extension with the team after the franchise locked up a number of their own guys this offseason. Wirfs' upcoming extension with the Buccaneers likely could set the bar high, but for now, things are still in the wings as Wirfs and the Bucs work through the details of his contract.
In the meantime, Wirfs has been at training camp practice, but he has been limited as both sides want Wirfs to stay healthy and not have any injuries occur that could affect his playing time or upcoming contract.
With Wirfs' contract extension looming on the horizon, he spoke about the process of working on a new contract following Monday's practice at One Buc Place.
"I mean, obviously it would have been nice for it to have been done already, but that's part of the business that I'm still learning about. But it's all been good. I was here all offseason training. Everyone knows I like it here, so it's just working on getting it done, but it's been good."
Wirfs has made it known through his comments and actions that he has no intentions of not playing for the Buccaneers and loves his teammates, coaches, and community. Yes, everyone would have liked for things to have been figured out by this point, but figuring out the finite details of a contract takes time and with Wirfs on the books for this upcoming season the team focused their attention on their more immediate needs this offseason.
As mentioned, the finite details are likely what is holding this thing up from getting done and Wirfs confirmed that with the media when presented with whether or not things were progressing or getting close to being finalized.
"Yeah. Yeah, I think so. I mean, it's all been good. We're just trying to work out some little things. But no, but I think we're moving [well]. These past couple days have been really good. We've just got to bring it home."
It appears that the deal between Wirfs and the Buccaneers is right around the corner and should happen sooner rather than later. The Bucs having to take care of other key members of the roster isn't the only thing that potentially held things up, as other tackles around the league started to sign extensions, resetting the market a bit for Wirfs.
Wirfs said talks have moved along nicely throughout the process thus far of reaching an agreement but pointed towards the recent signings of Penei Sewell and Christian Darrisaw as sparks for speeding up the negotiation talks.
"I think it always moved along pretty. I think a couple guys in the [draft] class below me getting extensions may have sped things along a little bit. Obviously, I'm happy for those guys, I love those guys. Penei [Sewell] is awesome, Christian [Darrisaw] is awesome. So yeah, it's been interesting learning this side of it, the business side of it. I think it's been great."
It remains to be seen when a deal will get done between the two sides, but with rumors swirling over how long that might be and how close the two sides have now been put to rest with Wirfs coming out and publicly stating that things are getting close with just the small little details left to hash out.
Wirfs can be considered the Buccaneers' best player, and as we have seen in the past, general manager Jason Licht and the Bucs' upper brass have always done right by their own star players. Tristan Wirfs is one of those guys and the team will have no problem paying one of the top tackles in the game to keep him home to protect the team's most prized asset — the quarterback.
