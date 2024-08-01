5 Key Takeaways From Day 7 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some good news and bad news on Day 7, though hopefully the latter news gets better in the coming days.
As always, BucsGameday was there in person to report on the action, and we've got five takeaways for you down below:
Yaya Diaby gets carted off
The Buccaneers got some jubilant news to start camp, but some very sour news to end it.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting linebacker Yaya Diaby went down today with an ankle injury that led to him being carted off. Todd Bowles says that they don't know the severity of the injury yet, so he's hopefully alright — losing Diaby would be an awful turn of events for a defense that desperately needs his pass-rushing skills.
Tristan Wirfs is full go after extension
That news to start off the day was Tristan Wirfs' extension, which saw Tampa Bay's marquee left tackle sign on for five years and $140 million dollars, $88 million of which is guaranteed. As a result, he was back at training camp and playing with the first team, officially putting that saga behind us as the season gets ready to start.
Kalen DeLoach shows out
Tampa Bay's undrafted free agent linebacker out of FSU has gotten some buzz this offseason, and he made some plays today. DeLoach had two sacks on Day 7, once coming from the edge on a blitz and another coming down the middle of the line on a strong rep. If he continues to show out, he'll easily make
The deep ball was online today
The deep ball was finding its way home today.
Baker Mayfield finally hit Trey Palmer on a deep ball on Day 7, much to the pleasure of the crowd. Additionally, Kyle Trask hit a really nice deep ball to Sterling Shepard in double coverage, one of the better throws we've seen in camp, Hopefully, the Buccaneers can keep landing that deep ball as training camp continues.
K.J. Britt continues to hit hard
K.J. Britt came to hit, and he hasn't let up during Training Camp.
He popped Rachaad White on Day 5 of camp, and he laid the hat on running back D.J. Williams today to more oohs and ahhs. He's an aggressive player who loves to find contact, and the Buccaneers would benefit from that style of play going forward.
