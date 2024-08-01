Starting Buccaneers Outside Linebacker Carted Off at Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hoping that one of their more vital players is okay following a scare on Day 7 of training camp.
Buccaneers starting outside linebacker Yaya Diaby was carted off the field at the end of training camp practice on Day 7. He appeared to suffer an injury to his left leg in the middle of a scrum during 11v11 work, and head coach Todd Bowles confirmed it was an ankle injury.
Diaby was taken in by trainers, and Bowles said after practice that his prognosis is unknown.
Diaby is set to start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at outside linebacker after a 7.5-sack campaign in 2023. Tampa Bay's edge-rushing depth was a big point of focus this offseason, as the team brought in Chris Braswell after drafting him in the second round. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Anthony Nelson and Markees Watts are more names that are set to enter the rotation this year.
Hopefully Diaby is alright, but if he isn't, it would be a huge blow to Tampa Bay's defense. The Buccaneers don't quite have a pass rusher as strong and powerful as Diaby on the roster, and they would likely need to pivot and perhaps add some depth outside of the team if his prognosis is indeed severe.
The Bucs are set to practice on Friday and Saturday before taking two days off on Sunday and Monday. Diaby's prognosis will likely come soon.
