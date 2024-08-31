10 Bold Predictions For the 2024 Buccaneers Season
The regular season is nigh upon us, and the Buccaneers are set to take the field for their first regular-season game.
Before that, though, BucsGameday's JC Allen gives his bold predictions for the players and team before the regular season begins:
1. Bucs Will Have A Top-15 Run Game
The Bucs have invested heavily in turning around their anemic rushing attack from last season. They spent a first-round selection on rookie Graham Barton, who has won the center job out of camp, and added size with former Giant Bed Bredeson. With another year in a similar scheme, Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke, and Cody Mauch all look more comfortable, leading to more push up front and bigger holes for running backs to hit. Rachaad White has also worked on his game this offseason and looks poised for a breakout year, finally eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark. Rookie Bucky Irving will see his fair share of carries and his tackle-breaking ability has already translated to the NFL game.
2. Zyon McCollum Finishes With 5 Interceptions
Zyon McCollum is primed for a breakout season. The third-year corner started nine games for the Bucs at cornerback while also seeing time at safety and nickel. Playing all over the secondary allowed McCollum to have a better understanding of the defense, slowing the game down for him. Now locked in at outside corner, he feels like he can use his speed, length and ability to make plays on the ball to create turnovers. After hauling in 13 interceptions in college, McCollum is looking forward to getting back to his playmaking ways in 2024.
3. Yaya Diaby Leads Team With 12 Sacks
Diaby exploded on the scene last season as a rookie. In just seven games as a starter, the edge rusher logged 7.5 sacks, good for the most on the Bucs and the most of any rookie outside linebacker. His 12 tackles for loss led all rookies and heading into Year 2, Diaby is poised for a stand-out year. The game has slowed down for Diaby where he is not thinking about what he needs to do and where he needs to be and is playing more freely. He added even more size this offseason while working on his flexibility and with a slimmed-down Vita Vea and improved Calijah Kancey funneling quarterbacks out of the pocket Diaby should feast.
4. Bucs Defense Finishes With Over 50 Sacks
If we know anything about Todd Bowles, it's that he's going to bring the pressure. But the most interesting thing about the pressure Bowles brings is where it comes from. In his exotic defense, he'll bring pressure from anywhere and any position on the field. That pressure keeps opposing offenses always on their toes and guessing. With Vea and Kancey up front bringing the pressure from the interior collapsing pockets, the outside linebackers have easier paths to the quarterback when they start to scramble. Bowles will bring pressure from his safeties, corners and inside linebackers, and with the offense never knowing where it's coming from I expect the Bucs to get to the quarterback early and often.
5. Godwin Finishes With Over 100 Receptions
Oh my god, he's back again! With the new offense from Liam Coen comes a move back into the slot for Bucs receiver Chris Godwin. The veteran receiver has thrived in the slot throughout his career and the move back this season should provide similar results to 2019 and 2020 pre-ACL injury. Coen has said that Godwin will be in a similar role Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was in within his system which means plenty of targets and opportunities for the impending free agent.
6. Otton Eclipses 50 Receptions, 500 Yards, And 5 Touchdowns
He's come close over the last two seasons, finishing last season with 47 receptions for 455 yards and four scores, but this is the year Bucs tight end Cade Otton surpasses those numbers and throws his name in the hat as one of the best young tight ends in the league. He has had a stellar camp and his chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield is at an all-time high. If Otton can continue to improve on the momentum he's had the last two seasons it could be a breakout out season for the third-year tight end.
7. Baker Mayfield Will Have More Than 30 Touchdowns
Last season, Baker Mayfield finished with 28 touchdowns behind a shaky offensive line, a non-existent running game, a new system, and a quarterback competition. This year the $100 million man still has a new, but similar system, but the other issue that presisited last season should be in much better shape. Throughout the preseason, the Bucs improved their offensive line and the running game has been on full display, showing a very vanilla look of what it could be in the regular season. With the pressure off and the added weapons in Jalen McMillan and Bucky Irving, Mayfield should be in line to operate at a higher, more efficient level in 2024 leading to faster starts and more points on the board via touchdown passes.
8. Vea And Kancey Combine For 14 Sacks
Last season, the duo of Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey combined for 9.5 sacks even with both missing time due to injury. Heading into the 2024 season, both defensive linemen have been vocal about their goals for this season of notching double-digit sacks. Vea spent his offseason shedding weight and training with old pal Ndamukong Suh in preparation for the season while Kancey put in the work himself and fully understands his role in the defense. A slimmed-down Vita Vea and a more experienced Calijah Kancey are scary things for opposing quarterbacks and offenses to deal with.
9. Tristan Wirfs Is Named An All-Pro And Luke Goedeke Grades Out As A Top 3 Right Tackle
In Tristan Wirfs' first season at left tackle, he made the Pro Bowl — it was as an alternate, but it just shows how successful of a year it was for the All-Pro right tackle making the switch from one side to the other. This year, Wirfs has slimmed down and bulked up and with a year under his belt is primed for an outstanding season at left tackle after receiving a record-setting contract extension. Similarly, Goedke entered his second season at right tackle. After a failed experiment to move inside his rookie year, Goedeke went back to his college position at right tackle and thrived. He was one of the top right tackles in the league and a top 25 tackle regardless of side. With another year under his belt and an offseason to improve, Goedeke will take the jump and be recognized as one of the top right tackles in the league.
10. Bucs Will Make The NFC Championship Game
This might be the boldest prediction of them all, but the Bucs have the pieces in place to be a real threat in the NFC. With talent spread across both sides of the ball, the only thing that can slow the Bucs down and beat them is themselves. If they can avoid injuries, mental mistakes, and missed opportunities, there's no reason this team shouldn't win their division and looked at as a contender in the NFC. National media is crowing the Falcons as champs and that is just the way the Bucs like it with a chip on their shoulder ready to prove the doubters wrong.
