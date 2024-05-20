Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Ranked Top 30 Player Over 30 by Pro Football Focus
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together a solid offseason that largely went under the radar due to them mainly working to retain their key players. The Bucs' roster has a great balance of veterans mixed in with athletic youth that should help propel them to one of the more elite teams in the league in 2024.
One of those key veteran players Tampa Bay made sure to keep in-house was wide receiver Mike Evans. Evans was general manager Jason Licht's first-ever draft pick back in the 2014 NFL draft and ever since Evans has proved his worth.
Evans, who will be turning 31 years old in August, has been the model of consistency while not getting the attention he deserves as one of the top WRs in the game. He has set records, tied records, and is still chasing records held by only the most elite wideouts in NFL history — another reason why Licht doesn't want him anywhere else other than in Tampa.
Recently, Pro Football Focus released their top 30 players over the age of 30 in the NFL, and Evans was ranked 27th overall.
"Evans is on a 10-year tear of producing 1,000 receiving yards each season. His longevity is impressive, even if his PFF grades don't match his reputation, as his 81.4 two-year mark is very good but not elite."
We get it PFF, you go off of grades rather than what you see on the field. Despite the fact that PFF ranked Evans so low on this list, it is to be said that he absolutely deserves to be higher based on his accomplishments alone thus far in his career.
Evans hasn't slowed one bit, even while dealing with hamstring injuries throughout his career, and it is expected for him to pick up right where he left off in 2023 — on his way to an 11th-consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.